— Jonathan Nix enters his fifth season as Pleasant Valley’s head coach and his 11th year as a head coach. Counting his time at Ashville and Ragland, he’s 48-57 overall, 27-41 in region play and 4-3 in the playoffs. At Pleasant Valley, he’s 11-29 over four seasons but with notable improvement each year, going from 0-10 to 2-8 to 4-6 to 5-5. This while coaching a program with five winning seasons in its 37-year history, against one of the state’s toughest regions.
— The Raiders are coming off their first .500-or-better season since 2008. They finished fifth in Class 3A, Region 6, the first team out of the playoff qualifiers. One of the highlights of their season was a 27-26 victory at Wellborn, in a game decided on a game-ending, goal-line stand. Coming into this season, Pleasant Valley and Wellborn come widely identified as playoff-caliber teams with the best chance to break into their region’s playoff picture.
— Key returnees for the Raiders include quarterback Brody Phillips, running back Colton East, running back Jake Malsy, linemen Cole Proper and Colby Nelson and linebacker Dalton Mize. Phillips is returning after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. Proper has fought back from two knee surgeries.
— Pleasant Valley lost linebacker Alex Parris and lineman Carson Brazier, both all-state picks last season, and lineman Tristan Salster. Brazier and Salster signed to play collegiately, both with Point University.
— While Pleasant Valley’s Oct. 18 home game with Wellborn shapes up as a key game for both teams, the Raiders must play region games perennial power Piedmont, playoff regular Weaver and region contender Saks back-to-back-to-back Sept. 6, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. Those games mark the Raiders’ first three in region play.