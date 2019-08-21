— Steve Smith enters his 14th season as head coach at Piedmont and his 25th season as a head coach. He’s 232-73 overall, including his time at Cedar Bluff, and 147-28 at Piedmont, where he won state championships in 2009, 2015 and 2016 and finished 2018 as Class 3A runner-up. He has 16 seasons with double-digit wins, including 11 at Piedmont. His last losing season was 2000, at Cedar Bluff.
— The Bulldogs are coming off their fourth straight region title, all coming in a region widely regarded as one of the state’s best. Class 3A, Region 6 has produced two state champions and two runners-up in that span. The region has also had two teams face off the semifinals each of the past three seasons, with Piedmont and Randolph County battling to reach the finals in 2017 and 2018 and Piedmont and Ohatchee in 2016. Piedmont beat Colbert County in the 2015 semifinals.
— From Cole Peace, at Cedar Bluff, through Mason Mohon, at Piedmont, Smith has made quarterback play one of the bedrocks of his success. This year, freshman Jack Hayes takes over after seeing extended action as an eighth-grader. Hayes is the little brother of Taylor Hayes, who quarterbacked the Bulldogs to state titles in 2015 and 2016.
— Piedmont doesn’t have many returning starters, perhaps the fewest in Smith’s run as the Bulldogs’ head coach, but there are a few: center Hayden Young, fullback Elijah Johnson, defensive end Sean Smith, defensive end Bryson Ingram, defensive back Brant Deerman, defensive back Jakari Foster and punter/kicker Bryce Mohon look to help lead a young team.
— How young is Piedmont? On a roster of 48 players, 35 players are freshmen and sophomores. Smith says this marks the first time in his Piedmont tenure to have back-to-back, single-digit senior classes, but the Bulldogs also got two intriguing transfers in wide receiver Ethan Swinford (Munford) and safety Trey McFarland (Randolph County).