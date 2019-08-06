—Oxford enters its first season under head coach Keith Etheredge after he was one of the state’s headliner hires in the offseason. The resume includes four state championships and a runner-up finish, all at Leeds. He’s 125-49 entering his 14th season as a head coach, including stays at Pell City and T.R. Miller.
—The Yellow Jackets enter 2019 hoping to break through the hard ceiling of Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville in Class 6A, Region 6. Oxford has lost to Clay-Chalkville in the quarterfinals the past two years, and Clay-Chalkville went on to lose to Pinson Valley in the semifinals. Led by quarterback Bo Nix, Pinson Valley went on to win the state title both years. Oxford went 10-3 a year ago, with all three losses coming in two games against Clay-Chalkville and one against Pinson Valley.
—Oxford lost big names on offense, with running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey and offensive lineman Clay Webb arguably the biggest. They’re on to UAB and Georgia, respectively, but the leave promising replacements at Oxford. J.B. Carlisle rushed for 600 yards while waiting his turn behind Smith-Lindsey, and 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior lineman Brandon Kirksey could emerge as the new star up front.
—The defense also suffered key losses, led by linebackers Kendall McCallum and Keon Fomby, but there’s no shortage of college talent on that side of the ball. Jaylen Swain will move from lineman to linebacker to lead the way. Ends Kristin Booth and Octavius Adair are playmakers in the Yellow Jackets’ three-man front. Antwon and Trequon Fegans patrol a talented secondary.
—Going up against such a talented defense in practice should do nothing but help a talented offense, led by quarterback Trey Higgins, who enters his second year as the full-time starter and third with extended action. At 6-3, 185 pounds, he gives the Yellow Jackets’ the ability to run inside and outside and the arm to throw any kind of pass.