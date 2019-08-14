—Scott Martin enters his sixth season as Ohatchee’s head coach. He’s 36-21, having led the Indians to the playoffs the past three years. That includes a Class 3A semifinal run in 2016 and 2A quarterfinal appearance in 2018, falling 21-13 to eventual state champion and 2A power Fyffe. Martin also has a 5-3 playoff record and 17-15 region record at Ohatchee … 15-3 region over the past three years.
— It’s safe to call what Martin has achieved at Ohatchee an era. He inherited a program that hadn’t won more than three games since 2007 and hadn’t had a winning season since 2003. The Indians’ 31-6 mark over the past three years marks Ohatchee’s best cluster of seasons since Ragan Clark, Jimmy Wood and Richard Littleton combined to go 78-15 from 1974-81. Jeff Smith went 27-8 from 2000-02.
—Ohatchee is looking to replace departed senior quarterback Grayson Alward, who was a two-year starter and a first-team All-Calhoun County player who accounted for 1,465 total yards and 21 touchdowns last season. Senior Cam Foushee, junior Konnor Baswell and sophomore Eli Ennis are competing for the job, and the race is expected to carry through preseason practice.
—Senior running back/linebacker Domonique Thomas leads the returning group. A third-year starter at tailback, he has 2,800-plus total yards, including 1,585 yards with 26 touchdowns in 2018. He accounted for more than 1,700 total yards and 28 touchdowns last season and was a first-team all-county selection.
—A crucial factor in Ohatchee’s offense will be finding another equal threat to keep opponents from keying on Thomas. Martin will look to senior Ryker Lambright, a second-team all-county pick at linebacker last season. Lambright also plays wingback and fits the bill as a big-play threat at that position, which Ohatchee had in Jesse Sellers and Cam McCombs. Lambright, who was forced into action early in his career because of Sellers’ midseason injury in 2017, is considered Ohatchee’s fastest player.