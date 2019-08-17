—Clint Smith enters his eighth season as Jacksonville’s head coach and his 18th year as a head coach at either Trinity Christian, Saks or Jacksonville. The Clay County High School graduate is 112-71 overall and 55-24 at Jacksonville. He’s 36-13 in region play at Jacksonville, with six playoff appearances and a playoff victory in four of those appearances.
—Jacksonville is coming off a historic season. The 2018 Golden Eagles recorded the school’s first-ever 10-0 regular season and set a school record with 11 total victories. They won the school’s third-ever region title, the others coming in 1999 and 1984. Their 2018 run includes a sweep of four Calhoun County opponents, including traditional powers Alexandria, Piedmont and Anniston.
—Jacksonville also set a school record by scoring 397 points. This with an offense led by quarterback Luke Jackson, who passed for 1,852 yards and 15 touchdowns, and running back Rontarius Wiggins, who rushed for 2,376 yards and 34 touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 243 yards and two scores. Both return in 2019.
—Jacksonville returns a lot of its production from last season. The Golden Eagles lost wide receiver Jewels Gray but return receivers Jaeden Barksdale and Yessman Green. Linebackers Sam Dingler, Omarion Adams and Jackson Moses return to anchor the defense.
—The biggest question mark for the Golden Eagles comes up front, where they lost all-county picks Cole Gaddy, Jacob Skala and Jonathan Parker on offense and Taye Loud and Josh Bell on defense. Smith said he expects to have the largest offensive line he’s had, however, averaging 300 pounds across. Anniston transfer Omarion Pope, little brother to Troymaine Pope, ranks among them.