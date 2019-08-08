—Anniston enters its second season under head coach Rico White, who led the Bulldogs to a 6-5 finish and playoff berth last season. It was Anniston’s first winning season since 2011 and first playoff berth since 2015. The Bulldogs’ 5-2 region record was their best since going 6-1 in 2011. It was also White’s second winning season in 11 years as a head coach.
—Anniston finished third in Class 4A, Region 6 last season, behind region champion Jacksonville and runner-up Hokes Bluff, and lost to eventual state runner-up Deshler in the first round of the playoffs. If Anniston makes the playoffs again this season, it will mark the school’s first back-to-back playoff berths since the Bulldogs made it five years in a row during 2008-12. The Bulldogs’ last playoff victory came during a semifinal run in 2011.
—Anniston lost 13 seniors from 2018 but returns nine starters on defense and seven on offense. The list of returnees includes quarterback Tyree Carmichael, wide receiver Mondrecko Thompson, wide receiver Ladreka Hall, safety/linebacker Ali Ware, linebacker Kaleb Jennings, wide receiver/safety Jordan Caldwell, defensive lineman John Foster, tight end/defensive end Jordan Felder and cornerback Tiquon Jackson.
—Anniston picked up four intriguing transfers, including two from Saks. Quarterback/defensive back Daveon Dukes was Saks’ backup quarterback last season and became the starter when Roilan Torres suffered a season-ending knee injury. He could step in for Carmichael, who sustained a broken hand in the offseason. Safety Tony Hunley made the 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team as an athlete. Running back A.J. Brown and linebacker Micaiah Ross transferred to Anniston from Cleburne County.
—Injuries played a role in how Anniston played in 2018. The Bulldogs lost running back Charrell Brown at midseason, forcing Carmichael to shoulder more of the load in an offense that became more pass-oriented. Speaking at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club media day in July, White said he expects Anniston to be more balanced this season.