Prep football: Fisher brings football skills and smarts to Golden Eagles

While many football players pride themselves on their speed or route running abilities, Jacksonville’s Ky’Dric Fisher said that it’s more than his physical abilities that helps him excel on the field.
“I think I’m smarter on the field,” Fisher said on Tuesday during the FCA 7-on-7 tournament. “I see things differently than a lot of folks. Skill’s there, and first and foremost is God. I just see things differently. I know where to be and when you're going to be there.”
Along with Jacksonville’s coaching staff and opposing defenders taking notice of his football IQ, he’s also garnered the attention of a pair of prestigious programs.
Fisher, who is headed into his senior year at Jacksonville, has picked up football offers from Dartmouth College and Columbia University, a pair of Ivy League programs.
Dartmouth and Columbia, which both play at the Division-I FCS level, have a reputation of offering players who not only excel on the football field, but have a strong academic record as well.
“I got some Ivy Leagues early, and that's a blessing,” Fisher said. “I got some smaller, and then I go to Kennesaw State for a camp. Hopefully I can get something from there, and Troy’s looking at me.”
Along with his offers from Dartmouth and Columbia, Fisher has also received offers from Shorter University, Evangel University, Colgate University and Southeast Missouri State University.
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said that Fisher has been a key part of the Golden Eagles’ success during their 7-on-7 tournaments this summer as he said the Golden Eagles have gone 16-4 in tournaments at Troy University, Gadsden City High School and McClellan.
“He's an outstanding receiver, also an outstanding defender for us on defense,” Smith said on Tuesday. “He's had a great few games here this morning and Jim throwing well and Ky’Dric’s really stepped up caught it.”
Fisher said that he and the rest of his teammates have been soaking up the opportunity to improve their vision and football IQ in the Golden Eagles’ 7-on-7 tournaments.
“We pass a lot,” Fisher said. “We pass more than a lot of 4A teams, so it makes us sharpen our routes and timing. Timing’s big, getting our timing right. Learning how to run routes versus different coverages, inside, outside, all those things and how to find gaps in the zone, so when we get a game, it's second nature. So it just helps, especially for our offense.”
Smith said that while quarterback Jim Ogle shares a strong connection with all of Jacksonville’s receivers, his chemistry with Fisher goes back to their days of starting as freshmen.
“There is a good connection between all of them, especially Jim and Ky’Dric,” Smith said. “Both of them have been starting since they were ninth graders, so they've played a lot of snaps together and you can tell.”
As Fisher and Ogle prepare for what could be their final season together, the receiver shared confidence that the two would continue their reputation as one of the top offensive duos in Calhoun County.
“He’s been my guy for a while,” Fisher said. “Football was fun as a kid, and we stuck with it, and the connection has kept building as well. That’s my guy on and off the field.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.