Prep football: Fisher brings football skills and smarts to Golden Eagles

Jacksonville's Ky'dric Fisher during the Jacksonville's 24-10 win over Alexandria.

 Photo by Bill Wilson

While many football players pride themselves on their speed or route running abilities, Jacksonville’s Ky’Dric Fisher said that it’s more than his physical abilities that helps him excel on the field.

“I think I’m smarter on the field,” Fisher said on Tuesday during the FCA 7-on-7 tournament. “I see things differently than a lot of folks. Skill’s there, and first and foremost is God. I just see things differently. I know where to be and when you're going to be there.”

