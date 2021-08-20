Prep football: First-year Weaver coach takes blame for opening loss

WEAVER — Gary Atchley is normally an enthusiastic guy, but he was anything but after Weaver’s 43-6 season-opening loss to Douglas at Bill Bryan Stadium on Friday night.
Atchley, coaching in his first game as the Bearcats’ head coach, was at a loss for words and took the blame for the loss.
“It’s my fault,” he said. “It's all my fault.”
Things went south in a hurry as Weaver was outscored 23-0 in the first quarter thanks in large part to mistakes on special teams.
Douglas’ Dakota Stewart returned the opening kickoff to Weaver’s 45-yard line giving the Eagles excellent field position. Jonathan Fountaine scored four plays later on a 23-yard run to put his team up 6-0.
On its initial possession, Weaver faced fourth down on its own 27-yard line. Rather than punt the ball away, Miguel Canchucaja attempted to pick up the 15 yards needed for first down with a fake punt. The attempt was unsuccessful, giving Douglas another short field. The Eagles went up 14-0 on a 7-yard run by Stewart.
Weaver’s next punt attempt resulted in a safety as Canchucaja couldn’t field a high snap and fell on the ball in the end zone. Douglas capitalized 24 seconds later on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braxton Lindsey to Fountaine, and the rout was on.
What to know
—Peyton Martin was a bright spot for the Bearcats on Friday. Wearing No. 55, he sparked the offense from the backfield over the final three quarters, finishing with 14 carries for 109 yards.
—Weaver scored on the game’s final play when quarterback Jackson Williams hit wide receiver Kohl Perry for a 32-yard touchdown. Williams completed both of his passes for 40 yards and added 31 yards rushing. Perry caught three passes for 39 yards.
—Weaver’s other quarterback, freshman Caden Gooden, finished 7-for-14 passing for 41 yards. His longest pass of the game went to Jeffrey Miles for 17 yards.
—Stewart led Douglas’ rushing attack with 102 yards and two touchdowns on six carries. Fountaine added 72 yards and two scores.
Who said
—Atchley on if there were any positives to take away from the performance: “The guys that came in at the end played hard. We had too many guys dropping out. I don’t know what the situation is with that. I’ll fix that, too. I don’t know, man, I’ve got a lot of work to do.”
—Atchley what the Bearcats need to do to get better: “We’re going to work, and we’re going to get better. I’m going to find the guys that want to play football, and that’s who we’re going to play football with. It’s gut-check time, right now, I think.”
Next up
—Weaver (0-1), which was winless the previous two seasons, has an open date next Friday. The Bearcats will return to the field Sept. 3 when they open region play against Glencoe.