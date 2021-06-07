Prep football: Fegans brothers leaving Oxford for Thompson

Trequon Fegans, a rising senior and five-star defensive-back recruit, and his three younger brothers will transfer from Oxford and play football for Thompson High School, their father said Monday night.
Citing a “family decision,” Antwon Fegans Sr. said he and his wife Tan will withdraw their sons from Oxford on Tuesday. After a brief trip to Florida, they plan to enroll their sons at Thompson.
Jaquese is a junior defensive back, Anquon a freshman defensive back and Dantwon an eighth-grader. Older brother Antwon starred on Oxford’s 2019 state-championship team, and Trequon scored the winning touchdown in the clinching victory over Spanish Fort.
“The thought was, we just needed a fresh start,” Antwon Sr. said. “We wanted to go somewhere to play where daily the coaches push kids to get better.”
The Fegans brothers join other former Oxford players who have moved on. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, another top recruit, and H-back/receiver Camden Etheredge transferred to Auburn High School. B.J. Elston transferred to Anniston.
Defensive end R.J. Taylor, linebacker Keven Titi and running back Keeshon Siaosi are headed to Gulf Shores, where former Alexandria running back/safety Ronnie Royal transferred in February.
Oxford, a Class 6A program, hired Sam Adams as its new head coach on March 22 to replace Keith Etheredge, who left to become 7A Auburn High’s head coach. Camden Etheredge is his son.
Antwon Fegans Sr. said the decision to leave Oxford wasn’t about Adams.
“Coach Adams hasn’t ever done anything to me,” he said. “He’s a good guy, This ain’t about Coach Adams.”
Antwon Sr. cited the fact that Adams would be his sons’ third head coach at Oxford. Etheredge replaced Ryan Herring before the 2019 season.
Herring resigned to become head coach at Pierce County (Ga.).
“It wasn’t really the coaching change,” Antwon Sr. said. “It was just like, the love for football at Oxford, they don’t value the sport enough there for me.
“We’re a football family. We want to go where football is loved. We’ve changed coaches three times. That tells me something. They’re just changing around too much.”
Thompson has won the past two 7A state championships. Antwon Fegans Sr. said the competition his sons will see daily in practice will benefit them, especially Trequon’s younger brothers.
“Trequon is already set,” Antwon Sr. said. “It’s more like the younger ones that’s going go reap the big benefit.”
Antwon Sr. plans to commute to his job at the Anniston Army Depot and will continue to coach the Gators youth team that has produced top players for area high schools.
As for Oxford High School, “I’m going to miss this place,” he said. “We didn’t want to leave. It’s just the right time. Everybody in the family agreed it was time to go.”