Prep football: Fast start helps Alexandria improve to 5-0

HEFLIN — Alexandria started fast, scoring three touchdowns in the first five minutes. Cleburne County did not.
The Tigers didn’t pick up their initial first down until midway through the second quarter. The result was a 49-7 victory for the Valley Cubs in a non-region rivalry game that dates back to 1925.
Alexandria’s offense produced touchdowns four of the first five times it had the ball. The Cubs were moving toward a fifth offensive touchdown late in the second quarter but a holding call and two flags for blocks in the back left Alexandria at the Cleburne County 20-yard line when the first half ended.
“The last six minutes of the second quarter, I thought we lost focus there,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said afterward.
The Cubs led 35-7 at halftime.
What to know
—Ronnie Royal led Alexandria with 68 yards on 10 carries. He scored his team’s second and fourth touchdowns on runs of 2 yards and 1 yard, respectively. His 1-yard touchdown run came as the horn sounded to end the first quarter. The fourth of kicker Cleat Forrest’s six extra points made it 28-0.
—Javais McGhee scored on a 42-yard run to make it 35-0 four minutes into the second quarter.
—Antonio Ross’ one carry resulted in a 33-yard touchdown on a double handoff for the game’s final scoring play five minutes into the third quarter. Luis Torres connected on Alexandria's seventh extra point. C.J. Orr ran twice for 64 yards.
—Wesley Wright completed 5 of 7 passes for 103 yards, all in the first half. His first pass was a 45-yard scoring bomb to McGhee with 9:54 left in the first quarter. McGhee had two catches for 59 yards. Ross caught two passes for 24 yards and Royal two for 27 yards.
—Ross returned an interception 45 yards for Alexandria’s third score. Royal had a 50-yard pick-six on the second play of the third quarter. Carson Farr added a third interception late. Grady Trantham led in tackles with eight, three for lost yards. Conner Hall and Austin Jeffers each had four tackles.
—Devante Cantrell scored for Cleburne County on an 8-yard run with 4:36 to play before halftime and Ian McGowen kicked the extra point. A 44-yard gain on a screen pass from quarterback Beau Clay to Rico Jordan was the big play and an 11-yard screen pass from Clay to Rustin Roberts got the Tigers close.
Who said
—Cleburne County coach Joby Burns on the touchdown drive: “We executed some plays, threw two screen passes and finally got some runs inside. That was a good drive.”
—Ginn on the final minutes of the second quarter: “At halftime I said, ‘Look, we’re up 35-0 but until we take you out you’ve got to be focused.’ That was about the only (negative) thing tonight that I saw.”
Next up
—Alexandria, now 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 6 and 5-0 overall, returns to region play Friday. The Valley Cubs host Hayden for homecoming. Cleburne County (1-4, 1-2) has an open date and then plays at Jacksonville on Oct. 9.