Prep football: Faith Temple Christian Center/JCA football wins opener

High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

Faith Temple Christian Center of Jacksonville began its fourth season of eight-man football in the Alabama Christian Football Association with a 54-18 win over Trinity Christian in Alabaster on Friday.

The Faith Temple team is made up of players who attend Jacksonville Christian Academy and JCA principal Tommy Miller coaches the team.

