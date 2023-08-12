Prep football: Faith Temple Christian Center/JCA football wins opener

Faith Temple Christian Center of Jacksonville began its fourth season of eight-man football in the Alabama Christian Football Association with a 54-18 win over Trinity Christian in Alabaster on Friday.
The Faith Temple team is made up of players who attend Jacksonville Christian Academy and JCA principal Tommy Miller coaches the team.
Earlier in the week, Miller had worried that his largely inexperienced team hadn’t had enough practice time.
“Trinity hadn’t practiced any more than we had,” Miller said in a text message Friday. “They fumbled the opening kickoff. We recovered and threw for a touchdown on first down.”
Miller also noted that the Thunder’s line play was better than he anticipated.
Sophomore quarterback Noah Lee led the Thunder by completing seven of his 11 passing attempts for 190 yards and five touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jesse Gannaway caught four passes for 124 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tailback Travis Barnhill had two receptions for 54 yards and one score. Freshman Bryson Dowdey caught one pass for 12 yards.
Barnhill ran twice, each a sweep, and scored on runs of 37 yards and 55 yards. He also rushed for a 2-point conversion and kicked four extra points. Junior Caleb Stallings ran three times for 16 yards and one touchdown.
Trinity Christian, a team of home-schooled players, fumbled on the opening kickoff and the Thunder recovered at the Trinity Christian 21-yard line. The Thunder’s first play was a 21-yard touchdown strike from Lee to Gannaway. The kick for the extra point missed and the Thunder led 6-0 with the game just 30 seconds old.
Faith Temple added two more scores before the first quarter ended. Lee passed to Barnhill for a 21-yard score with 7:54 to play in the first period. Barnhill ran for two more points and a 14-0 advantage. The touchdown was set up by an interception by Barnhill. Lee then connected with Gannaway from 36 yards out and Barnhill’s kick made it 21-0 at 4:43 of the first quarter.
The Faith Temple team began substituting in the first half and built a 34-0 halftime lead. The second half was played with a running clock.
With 11:13 to play in the second quarter, Stallings scored on a 1-yard run set up by a long pass from Lee to Barnhill. Ahead 27-0, Faith Temple extended its lead to 34-0 on a 26-yard scoring toss from Lee to Gannaway and Barnhill’s extra-point boot with 7:30 to go before halftime.
Miller said a thunderstorm delayed the start of the second half by 55 minutes. Barnhill scored on runs of 37 and 55 yards and kicked both extra points in the third period. The first bumped the Thunder ahead 41-0 and the second made the score 48-6. A 41-yard Lee to Gannaway touchdown pass in the fourth quarter closed the scoring for the Thunder.
The Thunder travels to Selma on Friday to challenge Meadowview Christian.
