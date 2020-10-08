You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Everybody gets in on the action as Saks cruises past Weaver

Game officials chat with Saks head coach Jonathan Miller during the Saks vs Weaver, AHSAA football game. Photo by Danny McWilliams / The Anniston Star

SAKS — There was a lot to smile about on Saks’ sideline Thursday as the Wildcats rolled to a 60-0 victory over Weaver.

Perhaps the biggest smile was etched across the face of senior Treveon Bolton.

The two-way lineman got a chance to carry the football, and scored his first career touchdown on a 3-yard run to close out the first half.

“That’s like the best feeling ever,” Bolton said. “I’ve been waiting on this moment. Coach put me in, and you see what happened.”

It was that kind of night for Saks, as Bolton put the finishing touches on a 48-0 halftime lead.

“I think it meant a lot to Tre. He’s had a good year for us. He’s done a good job, both offensively and defensively,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “If we had an opportunity tonight, I was going to do that, and try to get him a touchdown. It just worked out for us.”

What to know

—Saks ran just 10 offensive plays in the first half, but five went for touchdowns. Sean Parnell scored on a 56-yard run on the Wildcats’ first offensive play. Rickey Garrett’s 51-yard run set up Parnell’s second score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. Parnell completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Williams, and Garrett added a 43-yard touchdown scamper.

—Saks wasn’t just good on offense. The Wildcats scored in all three phases of the game. Jordan Cosper returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown, and Tray Whitus scooped up a fumble that he returned 38 yards for a score. On special teams, Jalen McCants returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown.

—Saks was able to play some of its younger players in the second half, and freshman Gavin Doss took full advantage. After ripping off a 49-yard run, Doss capped the game’s scoring a few plays later with a 3-yard quarterback keeper.

—Weaver finished the night with 53 yards of total offense. Its biggest play was a 40-yard completion from Kaden Gooden to Taylor Thompson.

Who said

—Bolton on the win: “It was pretty easy for us. We just got to play hard and got to play with heart. Everything will be easy if that’s the case. We have to be one, as a team, and every game will be as easy as this.”

—Miller on the win: “I thought we came out and put our foot on the gas early. Our guys blocked and we ran the football hard and had some big plays. They turned the ball over a couple of times, and we were able to have a couple of defensive scores. I just thought our guys came out and took care of business.”

—Miller on Doss: “I think Gavin is going to be a great football player for us, probably starting next year. We’re anxious to get him in the fold and keep growing him as a football player.”

Next up

—Saks (5-3, 2-3 Class 3A, Region 5) travels to Glencoe next week, while Weaver (0-6, 0-5) travels to Wellborn.

Sports Copy Chief Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.

