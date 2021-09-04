Prep football: Estes’ runbacks help Piedmont get a leg up in region race

SAKS — In a game of word association, the word speed would follow the name Austin Estes reflexively. He’s earned the association in football and baseball.
That’s why he’s always glad when an opponent punts his way.
“It’s fun,” the Piedmont wide receiver and return man said. “Hopefully, I can get some more, if they don’t start watching film on me.”
Estes returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown, returned another 50 yards to set up a touchdown and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to lead the Bulldogs to a 28-12 victory over Saks in a key Class 3A, Region 5 showdown at Saks.
The victory gave Piedmont (2-0, 1-0 region) a leg up on one of the three teams thought to be top contenders for the region title.
Saks (2-1, 0-1), which won seven games in a row in 2020 after a three-game losing streak that started with Piedmont, hopes to rebound sooner this year.
“We just have to try to be the best version of Saks that we can be,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “Right now, we’re not that, and we’ve got to get there.”
Piedmont had a lot of stars Friday.
Quarterback Jack Hayes hit on eight of 13 passes for 121 yards, including his touchdown pass to Estes. Hayes also rushed for 51 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown run.
Brayden Morgan added a 14-yard touchdown run among his 43 rushing yards.
Saks actually outgained Piedmont 245 to 234, but Piedmont played on a short field a lot, thanks to special teams.
The Wildcats stopped the Bulldogs after Omarion Foster blocked a Dorrien Walker punt in the second quarter, spotting Piedmont on Saks’ 15-yard line, but Estes kept gobbling yards on the punts that got to him.
His 50-yard return down the Piedmont sideline set up Hayes’ touchdown run to make it 12-6 at 9:22 of the second quarter.
After not making it to the goal line on the first try, Estes reeled off a 60-yarder down the Saks sideline for a touchdown in the third quarter, diving for the pylon as a Saks defender lunged for his legs.
“I was either going to run him over, or I was going to dive,” Estes said.
The touchdown put Piedmont up 28-6 at 9:22 of the third quarter.
Saks’ best moments came early and late.
Led by quarterback Sean Parnell’s 166 yards in total offense, the Wildcats mounted a 10-play, 74-yard drive to tie the game 6-6 on Jalen McCants’ 13-yard touchdown run at 4:21 of the first quarter.
Parnell’s 17-yard scramble helped Saks negate a 10-yard loss on a snap mishap early in that drive. He also had a 33-yard run while rushing for 96 yards on the night, and he completed seven of 15 passes for 70 yards.
McCants added a 12-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.
Saks threatened again in the fourth quarter, but Piedmont came up with a fourth-down stop then mounted a drive to run out the game’s final seven minutes.
“I’m proud of our guys tonight,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “Saks is a really, really good football team. They’re going to win a lot of games this year.
“To come out here and win this game, this early in the season, against a team of their caliber is a big win for our program.”