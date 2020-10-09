Prep football: Escareno kicks Anniston’s playoff chances into higher gear

Kamron Sandlin wanted to beat his former team. Kevin Escareno wanted one more chance to kick the decisive points.
Both got their wish Friday, and Anniston has rallied squarely into the Class 4A, Region 4 playoff picture.
Sandlin led and finished off the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, and Escareno’s 23-yard field goal in overtime lifted Anniston to a 23-20 victory over Munford.
Anniston improved to 2-5 overall after an 0-4 start but, most importantly, 2-2 in region play. If the season ended today, the Bulldogs would have Region 4’s fourth playoff spot.
“It’s about time we had some good things happen this year, so I’m happy,” third-year Anniston coach Rico White said.
Munford (4-4, 1-4), tied with Cleburne County in the win column and one game back of Anniston, must win out and hope for help.
“We’ve got to have some help to get into three-way tiebreakers,” second-year Munford coach Michael Easley said. “A lot of craziness has got to happen.”
Anniston had to win Friday’s game, which came with a backdrop. Sandlin, Anniston’s quarterback, transferred from Munford.
“I had to get close to my dad,” he said. “I had to get close to him and had to get away from them Lions.”
Sandlin accounted for 211 total yards, 106 rushing and 105 passing.
His 46-yard touchdown pass to Taishun Hall and Escareno’s second extra point of the night put Anniston up 14-12 at 6:13 of the third quarter, after the Bulldogs led 7-6 at halftime.
Sandlin nearly had another touchdown pass, but a wide-open Brandon Roberts dropped the third-quarter lob in the end zone.
After Anniston stopped Munford on fourth down at Anniston’s 22-yard line with 2:47 to play, Sandlin led an 11-play, 78-yard drive. He accounted for all of the yards and made a gutsy call on his 5-yard run to tie the game with 13.9 seconds left.
With Anniston out of timeouts, he kept the ball and ran up the middle.
“When you’re a quarterback, sometimes you’ve got to make big decisions,” he said. “Sometimes, the pass doesn’t work, and you’ve just got to get behind your pads and do what you’ve got to do.”
That covered Sandlin’s part. Escareno’s adventures were just beginning.
His first attempt at the go-ahead extra point sailed through the uprights, but a penalty backed Anniston up 5 yards. A high snap helped Munford to partially block his second attempt, forcing overtime.
Neither team got into the end zone in overtime, and confusion over the down caused Escareno to run onto the field and run back off.
Sandlin attempted two more passes, both for Antonio Kite in the end zone. One resulted in a pass-interference call on Munford’s Rashard Russell, and the second fell incomplete.
Out trotted Escareno again, and he sent his game-ending offering through the uprights and toward the Anniston field house, touching off a celebration.
“I was a little nervous, but you have to get rid of that when you get on the field,” Escareno said. “I think this is like the most important kick I’ve ever made.”
Anniston’s other score came on Roberts’ 2-yard run to put Anniston up 7-0 at 1:53 of the first quarter.
Munford closed within 7-6 on Corbin Smith’s 1-yard run at 11:56 of the second quarter and led 12-7 on Sylvester Smith’s 8-yard run at 8:06 of the third.
Ja’isiam Tuck’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Peyton Gaither gave Munford a 20-14 lead with 46.5 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Lions had chances for more in the second quarter, but negative plays doomed scoring threats after Munford had first and goal at the 3 on back-to-back possessions. The second try came after Anniston punter Jacques Thomas’ knee touched the ground while he fielded a low snap at Anniston’s 17.
“Two series we get inside the 10 there, and we have a busted play twice, and those were real killers,” Easley said. “If we punch those two in, it’s a different game.”