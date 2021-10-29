Prep football: Ennis puts up five touchdowns in Ohatchee victory

MUNFORD — Ohatchee came into Friday’s matchup against Munford knowing that it needed the win over the Lions in order to secure a first-round home playoff game.
The Indians delivered with a 47-20 victory in a dominating performance.
Eli Ennis has been the Indians’ most lethal offensive weapon all season, and Friday night was no different. The quarterback completed 7 of 13 passes for 72 yards, but his legs are where his presence was felt. Ennis carried the ball 18 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns. His two runs for over 20 yards aided his impressive 9.7 yards a carry.
“I really felt good about our performance,” Ennis said after the win. “We got the running game started in the second and third quarter, and they couldn’t stop it."
Ennis also joined in on the fun defensively, too. He recovered a fumble by Munford in the fourth quarter and took it all the way for a 55-yard score.
When asked about his defensive scoring opportunity, Ennis said, “Coach (Chris Findley) said he wasn’t going to put me back in on offense, so it was my only chance to score.”
Ennis was joined in the backfield by his partner in crime, Kyler Vice, who put his own stamp on the game. He compiled 138 rushing yards to go along with a touchdown. The offense of Ohatchee kept the Munford defensive line off balance throughout the game. As a team the Indians compiled more than 7 yards a carry.
Vice said after the game that the most important thing for his team is to “work harder, play better, and learn from our mistakes.”
Added Findley: “We’ll be able to enjoy this win tonight and tomorrow, then we’ll come back Sunday and get ready for the playoffs.”
Munford quarterback Connor Morgan was the Lions’ best playmaker in the game. Morgan was pressured consistently by Ohatchee’s defensive front, but was able to use his athletic ability to make big plays through the air and on the ground.
On the night, Morgan completed 9 of 19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball six times for 41 yards and another score.
Munford finished the season in sixth place in Class 4A, Region 4 and compiled a 3-7 overall record.
“Our kids have handled this season great,” Easley said. “We had a lot of injuries … but our kids have played with great energy all year long, and we’re very proud of them.”
Friday night’s win means that Ohatchee will meet the Class 3A, Region 7 third-place finisher, Geraldine. That name may sound familiar to football fans as they ended Fyffe’s nation-leading win streak earlier this season. Geraldine’s only Region 5 competition this season was a loss to Saks, 54-31 on Sept. 24.
What to know
—Munford wide receiver Jaquan Anderson caught three passes for 29 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception.
—Ohatchee compiled 426 total yards of offense on the night, punting the ball only twice in the game.
—Munford running back Jacoby Young finished the game with 61 yards on six rushes and a touchdown.
Who said
—Ohatchee’s Ennis on playoff mindset: “Just keep doing what we’re doing. We just need to keep improving and win.”
—Ohatchee’s Findley on performance: “I think we played a great game. Defensively, we’ve been dominant for a few weeks now.”
Next up
—Both teams have concluded their 2021 regular seasons. Munford (3-7, 1-5 Class 4A, Region 4) finished in sixth place in their respective region. Ohatchee (8-2, 6-1 3A, Region 5) will host Geraldine in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.