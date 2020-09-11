Prep football: Ennis, Fuller each score two TDs in Ohatchee's shutout win

OHATCHEE — Eli Ennis and Noah Fuller each scored a pair of touchdowns as Ohatchee roared past Hokes Bluff 35-0 at home Friday night.
In addition, Ennis and Fuller each intercepted a pass in the second half. Brock England had a big blocked punt as Ohatchee bounced back from last week's loss to Wellborn with a comfortable win over a Class 3A, Region 5 opponent.
The Indians (3-1) converted two big fourth down plays on their way to their first touchdown. On fourth-and-one from the Ohatchee 49, Ennis rushed for 10 yards. Then on fourth-and-one from the Hokes Bluff 7, Ennis took it in for the touchdown with 1:29 to play in the first quarter.
England blocked a punt to set up the second touchdown. Jack McCombs recovered at the Ohatchee 43. Fuller got the touchdown on a 43-yard carry for a 13-0 lead.
After Ohatchee recovered a Hokes Bluff fumble, Fuller scored on a 6-yard run. Ennis ran for the two-point conversion to make it 21-0.
Devin Howell rushed for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 with 1:42 left in the first half.
Ohatchee closed out its scoring in the third quarter when Ennis rushed for a touchdown.