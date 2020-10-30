Prep football: Ennis’ 5 touchdowns lift Ohatchee past Munford

JACKSONVILLE — Waking up Friday, Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin didn’t know if the Indians could play their regular-season finale against Munford.
Because of Tropical Storm Zeta, power had been off at Ohatchee High School since early Thursday morning and Martin didn’t know when it was going to be restored. Thankfully, Jacksonville State University agreed to let the game be played at Burgess-Snow Field.
It was a good night for Ohatchee on the same field in which Jacksonville State's football team plays. Quarterback Eli Ennis scored five touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards as the Indians polished off a 40-18 win. On defense, he recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Ohatchee started slowly, allowing Munford to take a 6-0 lead after one quarter. Once the second period started, however, Ennis stole the show. His first of five touchdowns came on an 89-yard run. Ohatchee took a 7-6 lead after Brent Honaker kicked the first of four extra points. Ohatchee didn’t tr
“Ennis was unbelievable,” Martin said. “He should be everybody’s player of the week. He’ll be the first to tell you that our offensive line took it to them, and I thought our defense stepped up and played some inspired defense”
Ennis scored his second touchdown of the night on the Indians’ next possession. After moving the Tribe up the field on 12- and 9-yard run plays, Ennis again broke free for a 30-yard score.
Ennis scored two touchdowns in the third quarter. The first came on a 12-yard run and the second on a 23-yard run. He scored his final touchdown on a 13-yard run midways through the fourth quarter.
“(Munford) is a bigger school and physical,” Ennis said. “I don’t feel like we really out played them, but we were really physical with them.”
Brock England scored the game’s final touchdown on a 12-yard run with two minutes left.
Ja’Islam Tuck carried Munford’s offense. Late in the first quarter, Tuck broke free for a 47-yard run, which set him up for the first of two touchdowns. He carried the ball in from 5 yards out to score the game’s first touchdown.
“He’s a senior and it was his last game,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “He was wanting to play and he played hard.”
Connor Morgan found Tadaruis Parker for a 10-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in the first half.
Tuck scored the Lions’ final touchdown on a one-yard carry early in the fourth quarter.
What to know
—Wyatt Hamilton ran for 106 yards and England ran for 42.
—Tyler Waters caught an interception.
—Munford’s Tuck ran for 125 yards.
—Morgan threw for 52 yards
—Parker had 51 receiving yards and caught an interception.
—Rashard Russell recovered a fumble.
Who said
—Martin on playing at Jacksonville State: “I want to say thank you to JSU for getting us out here on short notice and letting the kids play football. It means a lot to me. I can’t say enough about them."
Next up
—Ohatchee (9-1) will travel to Rogersville to face Lauderdale County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Munford’s season has concluded at 5-5.