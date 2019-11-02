WOODLAND — Rod Elston scored five times to help send Donoho into the playoffs with a 35-6 victory at Woodland.
The Falcons (8-1), runners-up in Class 1A, Region 5, will open the playoffs at home Nov. 8 against Berry Fayette. Donoho beat Berry Fayette 17-14 on the road Sept. 27.
Elston rushed 19 times for 290 yards and five touchdowns. His touchdown runs covered 10, 73, 82, 42 and 76 yards.
Ridge Hopkins completed 11 of 17 passes for 177 yards. Cam Thomas caught two passes for a team-high 81 yards, and Cooper Montgomery caught a team-high three passes for 42 yards.
Donoho gained 505 total yards, 328 on the ground, while holding Woodland to 209 total yards. The Bobcats finished 1-9 under first-year coach Blair Armstrong.