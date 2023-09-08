Prep football: Elmore County overwhelms Sylacauga in Thursday night region opener

SYLACAUGA — They looked good and tough coming out of the locker room. The Aggies had their game faces on.
Everything was upbeat for Sylacauga until it wasn’t. The Aggies had a long night on their home turf as they bowed to Elmore County, 35-7 in a Class 5A, Region 4 football game at Legion Stadium on Thursday night.
The game was even uglier than it looked for Sylacauga, which has lost 13 straight football contests since last year. The Aggies rushed for a rather pedestrian 66 yards in the game.
But that was just the tip of the snowcone for Sylacauga.
“We got out-physicaled,” Aggies head coach Chris Smelley said. “We had a poor performance all the way around. We’re a better team than we showed. They wanted it more than us.”
Sylacauga, to its credit, did play Elmore County to a scoreless standstill in the first quarter. But that would change by leaps, and bounds and touchdowns in the second period. Elmore County went on a scoring spree with three straight touchdowns in quarter No. 2. Panthers senior quarterback Ryles McNeely uncorked two touchdown passes with scoring throws of 33 yards and 41 yards, both to running back Cade Everson.
There was a third touchdown pass for Elmore County in the second quarter. Everson threw it with a 30-yard completion to senior Jabari Murphy. Elmore County had a 21-0 cushion with 1:48 left in the first half.
Sylacauga scored in the second period, too. The Aggies tried to get back in the game with a 19-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Franklin to senior wide receiver Quindavius Swain. Ethan Pruitt kicked the extra point, and the Aggies trailed 21-7.
That turned out to be Sylacauga’s only seven points of the game.
Elmore County put the icing on the cake with two second-half scores. The Panthers got two rushing touchdowns from Jabari Murphy on runs of 12 and 10 yards. Both of those touchdowns came in the fourth period. By that time the Sylacauga defense was battered and tired.
What to know
—Franklin, who was making his first varsity start at quarterback, still played some hard-nosed football. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. He also threw one interception.
—Elmore County gave some touches to a variety of players. Quarterback Ryles McNeely ran for 57 yards on 10 carries. Jabari Murphy rumbled for 61 yards on seven carries, and Panther senior Cade Everson smashed at will for 47 yards on 10 carries.
Who said
—Sylacauga quarterback C.J. Franklin on his team’s inconsistent play: “We lacked effort, and we didn’t execute.”
—Aggies senior defensive back Jahmari Jeffries on why Sylacauga wasn’t more competitive: “We made a lot of mistakes, and we missed tackles. A lot of people had their heads down.”
—Panthers head coach Kyle Caldwell on his team’s energizing region road win: “We took advantage of some one-on-ones. We aired it out in the first half. Our players are buying in.”
Next up
—Sylacauga (0-3, 0-1 Region 4) will travel to Valley for a region game with the Rams in Fairfax next Friday. Elmore County (3-0, 1-0) will try to keep its winning streak going with a home game next week against Central Clay County. Both matchups are slated for 7 p.m.