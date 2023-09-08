 Skip to main content
Prep football: Elmore County overwhelms Sylacauga in Thursday night region opener

sylacauga v elmore co football 009 tw.jpg

Sylacauga's Quindavius Swain looks for running room.

 Tucker Webb

SYLACAUGA — They looked good and tough coming out of the locker room. The Aggies had their game faces on.

Everything was upbeat for Sylacauga until it wasn’t. The Aggies had a long night on their home turf as they bowed to Elmore County, 35-7 in a Class 5A, Region 4 football game at Legion Stadium on Thursday night.

