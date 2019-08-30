WALNUT GROVE — Colton East broke free for four touchdowns and a two-point conversion to help lift Pleasant Valley to a 61-42 over West End in its season opener Friday.
Even though the two teams combined for 103 points, none was scored in the final period.
Pleasant Valley led 34-14 after one quarter before West End rallied to go up 35-34 before halftime. The Raiders rallied, however, as Brody Phillips tossed a touchdown pass to Colby Nelson. East's two-point run made it 42-35 with 40 seconds left in the second quarter.
After the break, East scored three times in the third quarter for a 61-35 advantage. He ran in touchdowns of 18, 11 and 37 yards. West End scored a touchdown just before the end of the period.
East got it started when he scored on a 70-yard run with less than two minutes gone off the clock. Jake Upton added a 46-yard touchdown run with 7:43 left in the period. Phillips completed a pass to Nelson for the two-point conversion.
Phillips rushed for a 2-yard touchdown run, and Jake Malsy returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score with 22.9 seconds left in the opening period. That gave Pleasant Valley a 27-14 lead going into the second quarter.
Phillips added a 3-yard touchdown run in the second period, and Nelson's extra point made it 34-14. After West End rallied to go up 35-34, that's when Pleasant Valley got it going.
Phillips finished with two touchdowns and a scoring pass. Nelson managed 10 points on a touchdown catch, a two-point reception and two extra points.