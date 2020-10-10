Prep football: Early passing game pays off for Piedmont

PLEASANT VALLEY — Piedmont scored each of its seven touchdowns in the first half and defeated Pleasant Valley 48-0 in a Class 3A, Region 5 contest.
The Bulldogs featured their passing game at the outset. While starting quarterback Jack Hayes was in the game, 15 of Piedmont’s 18 offensive plays were passes.
“We saw the forecast that the rain was coming,” Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said. "We felt like some of our best matchups were out wide. We wanted to try to use those things that we had in our game plan to get the ball to those wide guys before the rain got here, not really knowing when it was going to get here. That was why the plan had so much throwing in the beginning.”
Hayes completed the fourth of his four touchdown passes — a deep throw to Austin Estes that became a 48-yard scoring pass — with 8:46 still to play in the second quarter and did not return to action. The pass to Estes and the fifth of Sloan Smith’s six extra points earned Piedmont a 35-0 lead.
Hayes was 8 of 15 passing for 147 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. The pick by Pleasant Valley’s Nate Shaw near the Raiders’ goal line ended Piedmont’s fourth possession.
Piedmont dominated the line of scrimmage. Hayes was never sacked and seldom forced from the pocket. In the decisive first half, Pleasant Valley had 12 plays that lost yards, six of those quarterback sacks, and an additional five running plays for no gain. In the second half, freshman defensive back Trevor Pike had an interception for the Bulldogs.
“Special teams were outstanding," Smith said. "We kicked off and covered well, PATs were good, the punt return team was good. Our defense was really lights out in the first half. I was really please with our overall effort. I thought we played pretty clean in the first half aside from the interception in the end zone.”
What to know
—Wide receiver Jaden Calhoun caught three passes for 59 yards with two touchdowns. His receptions for 29 yards and then 19 yards accounted for the Bulldogs’ first two scores.
—Estes finished with three catches for 58 yards.
—Running back Brayden Morgan got his team’s third touchdown on a 15-yard toss into the end zone from Hayes. Morgan also scored Piedmont’s sixth touchdown on a 22-yard run with 4:07 to play before halftime.
—On the second play of the second quarter, Jakari Foster returned a short punt 15 yards for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead 28-0.
—Parker Thornton scored the final points of the night on a 10-yard run with 1:08 to go in the second period. By that time, rain had been falling steadily for several minutes and Smith’s final extra point attempt was blocked by Pleasant Valley’s Zeke Curvin.
—Hunter Sallee led Pleasant Valley’s attack with 40 yards rushing in the second half on eight carries.
Who said
—Smith on Piedmont controlling the line of scrimmage: “Our defensive line jammed everything there that they ran inside. The offensive line, I thought, did a great job of pass protection, kept Jack pretty clean for the night.”
Next up
—Piedmont (6-1, 4-1) hosts Hokes Bluff on Friday. Pleasant Valley (2-5, 1-4) is at Ohatchee.