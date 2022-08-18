Prep football: Downie, Ross shine as Alexandria tops Hokes Bluff in jamboree

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s first look at life without a lot of 2021 starters went about as expected.
Then again, it had its high points … like T.K. Downie high-pointing an interception in a play that’s sure to look as good on film Friday as it looked live Thursday night.
Downie and Antonio Ross each caught a touchdown pass, Aiden Christopher broke a touchdown run and Cleat Forrest hit a field goal as the Class 5A fourth-ranked Valley Cubs beat Hokes Bluff 24-13 in a jamboree at Lou Scales Stadium.
The scrimmage served as a primer for Alexandria’s season-opener against Jacksonville on Aug. 26.
“The good, I thought Hokes Bluff was pretty physical, and I thought we played pretty physical,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “I really did.
“The bad, is we took two possessions, and they didn’t stop us. We stopped ourselves … the second possession with some stupid penalties, and then the ball on the 10 (yard line), and we end up having to kick a 50-yard field goal. That’s just not us, but glad that it happened tonight.”
Alexandria and Hokes Bluff have made their jamborees a yearly thing since Ginn took over as the Valley Cubs’ head coach in 2018. He and long-time Hokes Bluff coach Michael Robertson are friends.
The idea is to get first-game mistakes out of the way before the first game that counts.
Alexandria had a lot to look at, starting with the two Tys are quarterback. Ty Brown started then moved to running back when Ty Barker came in.
Each threw a touchdown pass … Brown’s covering 35 yards to Downie for the game’s first score and Barker’s going seven yards to Ross to make it 14-0.
Ginn said both quarterbacks are likely to play this season.
“Both of them bring some things to the table,” Ginn said. “I imagine we’ll continue to use them.
“One thing about Ty Brown is, he’s a really good running back, and that allows us to put Ross in some other places. When Ty Barker is at quarterback, Ty (Brown) can run, and we put Ross in other positions to make teams worry about him.”
Hokes Bluff scored its first touchdown immediately after Ross’ score. The Eagles started on Alexandria’s 10-yard line, and Noah Sprayberry powered into the end zone on first down.
Hokes Bluff closed to within 14-13 during the subs portion of the jamboree, with Blain Barron breaking a 22-yard touchdown run, but Christopher answered with a 24-yard run.
Forrest, who hit both of his extra points and was 1-for-2 on field goals, closed the jamboree out with a 32-yard field goal.
Downie was involved in the two biggest highlight plays of the night. Brown threw over the top to connect with Downie for their 35-yard touchdown hookup.
“It was a stop and go, and I had to act like I was blocking and get past them,” Downie said. “He bit on it, so I just went straight up the seam, and he threw it to me.”
Downie also ended Hokes Bluff’s ensuing possession with an acrobatic interception, closing and leaping to catch a Connor Masters throw while falling back to the ground.
“T.K. is a gifted athlete,” Ginn said. “You saw on the interception how he can really go up and catch the ball. He’s a weapon.”
Ross, the Liberty University commit and all-state performer from 2021, carried eight times for 50 yards, flashing a spin move on two occasions.
He said his touchdown catch was unexpected.
“It was supposed to go the other way,” he said. “I turned around and saw him, and he just threw it. If the ball’s in the air, catch it, so that’s what I did.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.