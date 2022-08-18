 Skip to main content
Prep football: Downie, Ross shine as Alexandria tops Hokes Bluff in jamboree

Alexandria jamboree

Alexandria coach Todd Ginn talks to the Valley Cubs after they beat Hokes Bluff 24-13 in Thursday's jamboree at Alexandria.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s first look at life without a lot of 2021 starters went about as expected.

Then again, it had its high points … like T.K. Downie high-pointing an interception in a play that’s sure to look as good on film Friday as it looked live Thursday night.

