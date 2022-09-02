Prep football: Down 13 early? No sweat for Oxford once Jackets get rolling

OXFORD — Oxford got punched in the mouth early Friday, but the Yellow Jackets had plenty of fight left in them in their 45-13 win over Shades Valley at Lamar Field.
Oxford found itself down 13-0 with six minutes to play in the first quarter after Christian Thomas scored on touchdown catches of 37 and 32 yards. From that point forward, the game belonged to the Yellow Jackets, who rattled off 45 unanswered points in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams.
“We’ve got to figure out these starts,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “And that’s not the first time we’ve had a slow start. It wasn’t looking good there for the first part of the first quarter. I don’t know what the recipe is for fixing that, but we’re not going to be able to give every team a 13, 14 point jump on us before we really get going.”
Quarterback Mason Mims got the Yellow Jackets on the board with a 33-yard touchdown strike to Judd Syer. A 22-yard field goal from Rey Barrera cut Oxford’s deficit to 13-10, and Jaydon Thomas’ 58-yard touchdown run gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the game at 17-13.
Keenan Britt made sure the momentum stayed on Oxford’s sideline. After Shades Valley quarterback Steve Brown dropped back to pass, Britt got to him and ripped the ball out of his hands before cruising 32 yards to the end zone.
“Keenan is a beyond his years kind of player,” Adams said. “For a freshman, a lot of people see the grade beside his name, and you don’t realize he played 12 games of football for us last year, so he’s not your normal freshman.
“He did a really good job of getting to the quarterback and getting the ball out of his hand. That was what kind of created some distance in the first half and gave us a somewhat comfortable lead.”
The Yellow Jackets added three more touchdowns in the second half. Mims found Syer wide open for a 60-yard touchdown and later connected with D.K. Wilson on a 21-yard TD strike. Jamari Wynn capped the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run.
—Mims completed 10 of 12 passes for 204 yards. Syer was his favorite target, finishing with four catches for 121 yards. Wilson had three catches for 41 yards.
—Jaydon Thomas led the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack with 100 yards on 10 carries. Wynn added 67 yards on seven carries.
—E’mari Carroll recovered a fumble after a muffed punt, and Cristian Gibson was responsible for Oxford’s lone interception.
—Christian Thomas finished with 10 catches for 158 yards for Shades Valley.
—Adams on trying to contain Christian Thomas: “We knew going into it that he was their guy, and they got him the ball, and we had a hard time getting him on the ground. He extended some drives for them.”
—Oxford (2-1, 1-0 Region 6) travels to Huffman next Friday.
