Prep football: Down 13 early? No sweat for Oxford once Jackets get rolling

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

OXFORD — Oxford got punched in the mouth early Friday, but the Yellow Jackets had plenty of fight left in them in their 45-13 win over Shades Valley at Lamar Field.

Oxford found itself down 13-0 with six minutes to play in the first quarter after Christian Thomas scored on touchdown catches of 37 and 32 yards. From that point forward, the game belonged to the Yellow Jackets, who rattled off 45 unanswered points in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette