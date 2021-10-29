Prep football: Donoho's Sanders proud of the way his team never stopped fighting

Sometimes football is about more than wins and losses.
That was Donoho head coach Mark Sanders’ message to his team after it fell to Westbrook Christian 37-26 at Lentz Field on Friday night.
For the second straight year, the Falcons dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues. Donoho lost key players like Tyler Allen and Connor Goodson for the season, and Sanders missed three games in quarantine.
It all added up to the Falcons finishing 2-7.
“When you go through as much as we have the last couple years, it becomes more about how do we adapt to that, what kind of men are we going to become down the road, how do we handle adversity, and how much do we love each other to keep fighting, keep pushing through,” Sanders said. “That’s what I told them at the end, you know, what we have is special and we’ll always be a family.”
Donoho showed plenty of the fight Sanders referenced against Westbrook. The Falcons scored on three straight possessions to take a 26-18 lead with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Going to the air late in the first half, quarterback Ridge Hopkins found Grant Steed in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown with two minutes to play in the second quarter. Donoho came out throwing after the break as well, as Hopkins completed touchdown throws of 28 yards to Logan Melton and 21 yards to Steed on back-to-back possessions, giving the Falcons their largest lead of the game.
“We were making plays that we hadn’t made in weeks,” Sanders said. “It was awesome to see them just strap on the fighting gloves and just go at it.”
Unfortunately for the Falcons, they couldn’t carry that momentum into the fourth quarter, as Westbrook Christian closed the contest with 19 unanswered points.
What to know
—Hopkins completed 13 for 24 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Six different receivers caught passes. Steed led the way with six grabs for 56 yards. Melton caught three passes for 57 yards. Will Folsom had one catch for 32 yards, Nick Goad one for 24 yards, Lucas Elliott one for 21 yards and Eric Tolson one for seven yards.
—Elliott led Donoho’s ground game with 39 yards on 12 carries. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run.
—Samuel Keck led Westbrook with 228 yards rushing. He scored on touchdown runs of 66 and 8 yards. Karmichael Cattling added 86 yards on 19 carries. He had a 42-yard touchdown run in the first half and closed the game out with two 2-yard touchdown runs on back-to-back possession.
—Westbrook’s Layten Crawford made a 35-yard field goal to close out the first half. The Warriors led 18-13 at the break.
Who said
—Sanders on the senior class: “This group knows how I feel about them. I’ve had most of them since they were in seventh grade. Just a phenomenal group of kids. They have a lot of fight about them. One thing that I really love about them is they’ve always loved me. We’ve always had a good relationship. When you have guys that you are so close to and they have to leave, it’s hard to deal with. That’s one of the worst things about being a coach is you have to send them off. You can’t just keep them forever.”