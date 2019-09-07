RAGLAND — Two games down, and Donoho has not given up a point.
The Falcons opened Class 1A, Region 5 action with a 25-0 shutout of Ragland, their second shutout this season. They opened last week with a 21-0 victory at Horseshoe Bend.
It marks the first time for Donoho (2-0) to open with two shutouts since 2014, when the Falcons blanked their first five opponents.
“It was big for us,” Donoho coach Mark Sanders said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever started a season with two shutouts. That’s pretty awesome.”
However, it took a fiery speech from Sanders to get the Falcons to build on a 7-0 halftime lead. Turnovers and penalties dogged Donoho in the first half. Block-in-the-back penalties nixed two Rod Elston interception returns for scores.
“We didn’t play that great of a game, honestly,” Sanders said. “We’ve got to get more disciplined. We have two our biggest games coming up the next two weeks” at home, against Winterboro next week and Spring Garden on Sept. 20.
Elston rushed for 150 yards, including touchdown runs of 10, 12 and 70 yards. Quarterback Ridge Hopkins threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kam Thomas.