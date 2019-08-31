NEW SITE -- Donoho overcame a fumble to end its game-opening drive and penalty that wiped out an Amari Smedley 70-yard touchdown run on the second and beat 2A Horseshoe Bend 21-0 for the second year in a row.
Rod Elston rushed for touchdowns of 30 and 8 yards, and Reid Williamon added a 15-yard touchdown run. Donoho led 14-0 at halftime.
“We’re kind of shallow on numbers, but our guys are hardworking, tough,” Donoho coach Mark Sanders said. “They run the wishbone, and our defense pitched a shutout. I was really proud of defense.”