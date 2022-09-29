Prep football: Donoho makes a stand at Winterboro, moves closer to playoffs

WINTERBORO — Donoho broke its postgame huddle at Winterboro on Thursday with one word … “Playoffs!”
Thanks to Will Folsom’s passing, Lucas Elliott’s razzle-dazzle play and one stand with the Falcons’ backs to their own goal line, their playoffs dream moved one win closer.
Donoho stopped Winterboro quarterback Brandon Hunter’s keeper from the 3-yard line on the game’s final play to preserve a 28-20 victory on the road.
Donoho’s second victory in a row lifted the Falcons to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in Class 1A, Region 6 going into next week’s region game against winless Talladega County Central. The Falcons seek their first playoff berth since 2019 after winning a combined three games while fighting a rash of injuries and COVID in 2020 and 2021.
“It’s the biggest confidence boost that we have driving us right now,” Elliott said. “This game really pulled through for us, because if we won this one then won next week, we’re in.
“That’s been our whole goal since preseason. That’s everything we’ve been working for.”
Winterboro fell to 2-4, 1-2 with region games against Ragland, Wadley and Victory Christian ahead.
“The reality is we have to win out,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said. “We’ve lost two region games, and we’ve still got three big games ahead of us.
“Right now, we get to determine whether we make the playoffs.”
Donoho had to survive a gut check to improve its playoff prospects after the game seemed under control. Elliott’s 12-yard halfback pass to William Farrell put the Falcons up 28-12 with 5:23 to play.
“That’s a play we came up with in practice this week,” Elliott said. “It was the coaches’ idea. He said he wanted to try a little trickery.”
Just when it seemed Donoho had control, Winterboro put together its two best drives of the night. Deonte Smoot carried four times on a seven-play drive, including his 23-yard touchdown run with 3:19 left.
Hunter added the conversion run to make it 28-20 with 3:19 to play.
With 2:06 left to go and Donoho facing fourth down and two from its 45, the Falcons lined up and tried to draw Winterboro offsides. The Bulldogs didn’t flinch, so the Falcons went for it.
Folsom’s pass to the fight flat fell incomplete, and more Smoot runs got Winterboro to Donoho’s 3.
After using their final timeout with 11.4 seconds to play, Winterboro went with another Hunter keeper. Donoho stacked him up just short of the goal line, and the Falcons ran up the field with arms raised in celebration.
“I wrapped around his back, and then everybody else came in,” Elliott said.
The play came after a spirited Donoho huddle during the timeout. First-year Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher laughed when asked what was said.
“I can’t really say,” he said. “It was really just bow up.
“Our goal is the playoffs, and we had what, three yards? Three yards and competing for the playoffs or getting out of the playoffs, so that was really it.”
Winterboro seemingly had all of the momentum going into the game’s final play. The Bulldogs had dominated up front during the two drives leading up to it.
“We’ve got to be a little more disciplined,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said. “We’ve got to do what we’re coached to do, and we’ve got to execute like we’re supposed to execute.
“They made a good play, and we didn’t do everything we were supposed to do on that play, and it cost us.”
Donoho led 21-12 at halftime on the strength of Folsom’s passing. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 210 yards and three touchdown passes … 20 and nine yards to Logan Melton and 23 yards to Richard Goad … in the first half.
Melton kicked all three extra points.
“We knew it was going to be a cover three beforehand,” Folsom said. “We knew the corners were going to play off, and we could hit the short routes early, and if they came up, we knew we could go deep.
“It all just worked out in our favor.”
Interceptions set up both of Winterboro’s first-half scores. Kamareon Curry stepped in front of a Folsom pass to spot the Bulldogs at the Falcons’ 37-yard line ahead of Hunter’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Curry to bring Winterboro within 7-6 at 1:27 of the first quarter.
Tyreke Hampton’s interception and 81-yard return set up Smoot’s 5-yard touchdown run to bring the Bulldogs within 14-12 at 4:03 of the second quarter.
Winterboro failed on two conversion tries, but did much better against Donoho’s passing attack in the second half. Donoho’s lone score of the second half came after Richard Goad snatched a Curry fumble out of the air and returned it 50 yards to Winterboro’s 28.
“We got out of zone coverage and started playing a little more man-to-man,” Mansfield said. “I was very confident in what we were doing in the second half. We finally settled down and realized that we could move them off the ball, but it was a little too late.