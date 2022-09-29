 Skip to main content
Prep football: Donoho makes a stand at Winterboro, moves closer to playoffs

Dnnoho-Winterboro

Donoho football players celebrate after their goal-line stand preserved a 28-20 victory at Winterboro on Thursday.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

WINTERBORO — Donoho broke its postgame huddle at Winterboro on Thursday with one word … “Playoffs!”

Thanks to Will Folsom’s passing, Lucas Elliott’s razzle-dazzle play and one stand with the Falcons’ backs to their own goal line, their playoffs dream moved one win closer.

