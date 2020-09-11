Prep football: Donoho falls on the road, but Sanders appreciates Falcons' bright spots

ALPINE — Donoho’s short road trip to Winterboro ended in a lopsided 42-13 loss to the Bulldogs, but there were still several bright spots on the night for this young Falcons team.
“Every game is a learning experience for our players, and we have to continue to grow up fast,” Donoho coach Mark Sanders said. “We have a tough home opener with Woodland next week and need to quickly turn the page on this game and prepare for the Bobcats."
Donoho opened the game with a strong defensive stand on Winterboro’s opening drive. Both teams traded blows until the Bulldogs finally struck first with 3:54 to go in the opening quarter. Winterboro senior running back Brody Hamm scored on a quick 2-yard strike from Christopher Travis to open the scoring at 6-0 following an unsuccessful extra point.
After a short kickoff, Amari Smedley carried the ball on two straight plays for 11 yards and followed with a nice 50-yard rush for a touchdown to tie the game 6-6 following a missed extra point. Winterboro’s Jashaslin James answered by dragging multiple Donoho defenders on a powerful 38-yard run to the 5-yard line.
He carried it in from there with 57 seconds in the first quarter making the score 14-6 following a successful 2-point conversion. Winterboro never trailed again on the night.
Late in the second quarter with the Bulldogs leading 21-6, Falcons freshman Nic Thompson intercepted a Winterboro pass as the Bulldogs were driving for another score.
“Nic Thompson has a motor that never stops, and he simply never quits on any play,” Sanders said.
This was made even more evident when Thompson ran down a Winterboro receiver late in the game and made a highlight reel touchdown-saving tackle.
With the game winding down, the Falcons put together an impressive drive that included several nice runs from Donoho back Lucas Elliott as well as multiple catches by Falcon receiver Grant Steed. The drive was capped by a nice pitch and catch from Ridge Hopkins to Grant Steed for the touchdown.
Donoho place-kicker Ethan Miles-Jameson converted on the final extra point of the night to end the scoring at 42-13.
What to know
—Tyler Allen, Judson Billings, Tristan Smith and even newcomer Eric Tolson were solid all night on defense for Donoho.
—Amari Smedley and Grant Steed each had a touchdown for Donoho.
Who said
—Donoho freshman receiver Nic Thompson on the game: “Coach Sanders as well as our senior leaders on the team keep my energy level up no matter what the score is in the game.”
—Donoho junior Grant Steed on the game: “I continue to be proud of the way some of the younger players like Richard Goad and Logan Melton are stepping up. To continue to get better, all of our younger guys have to contribute.”
Next up
—Donoho (0-3) will host Woodland for senior night at Lentz field. This will be the Falcons' first home game of the season. Donoho will be searching for a much-needed win following a couple of tough road losses.