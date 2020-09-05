Prep football: Donoho falls in first game action of season

PELL CITY — Although Donoho left Pell City on Friday night with an season-opening loss to Victory Christian 12-0, there were still positives for head coach Mark Sanders and his young team.
The first of which was simply getting the opportunity to see live action following a last-minute forfeit to White Plains the previous week.
“We had at least four or five starters on our offensive and defensive line tonight that have never played before,” Sanders said. “Although it is a steep learning curve for these guys, I am very proud of the way they battled up front tonight.
“They are all going to grow and learn from this experience.”
Although Sanders makes no excuses for the outcome of Friday’s game, it is a simple fact that most 1A schools have issues with depth. Having four seniors out for the game did not help, particularly on such a hot and muggy night where cramping was an issue throughout.
The Donoho cheerleading squad was not even able to make the trip to cheer the Falcons on.
What to know
—With 23 seconds before halftime, Victory Christian put the first points of the night for either team on the scoreboard. Jacob Hadaway took a hand-off from Victory quarterback Dalton Lewellyn for an 8-yard touchdown. After an unsuccessful extra point attempt, the first half ended with the Lions taking a 6-0 lead into the locker room.
—The second half started with sophomore Gabriel Truss making a huge hit on the opening kickoff for the Falcons. Eventually, the Lions put together a long drive to the 16-yard line. The drive stalled following a touchdown saving pass breakup by freshman defensive back Nic Thompson. Connor Goodson finished the defensive stand by sacking the Lions quarterback for a loss.
—Quarterback Ridge Hopkins looked sharp at times for the Falcons, but Donoho struggled to finish drives for most of the night. The Lions scored a final time with 9:26 to go in the fourth, making the score 12-0 following a failed two-point conversion.
—Donoho had significant contributions all night from junior Grant Steed, who had several huge catches on offense, several stops on defense, and had a highlight reel punt late in the game. Judson Billings anchored the line on both sides of the ball all night. Senior Amari Smedley and junior Connor Goodson were solid all night for the Falcons as well.
Who said
—Donoho junior Grant Steed on the game: “Our young players gained a lot of great experience tonight that will continue to benefit them throughout the season. We will get back to work Sunday and be ready for Winterboro.”
—Donoho senior Amari Smedley on the game: “Missing the first week of regular practice due to COVID protocol hurt our momentum. We have got to work harder to get prepared for the remainder of our schedule.”
Next up
—Donoho (0-2) will travel to Winterboro for a Class 1A, Region 5 match-up with the Bulldogs. Victory Christian (3-0) will travel to Wadley for a Region 5 battle.