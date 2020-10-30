You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Donoho completes its season at 1-8

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

RAINBOW CITY -- Donoho lost its final game of the season 34-6 at Westbrook Christian on Friday night.

The Falcons finished 1-8 in a season marred by COVID-19 and injuries.

Donoho got its lone touchdown with 7:14 to go when Lucas Elliott threw a 20-yard scoring pass to Grant Steed.

