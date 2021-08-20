Prep football: Donoho comes together to score season-opening shutout

Sometimes the score doesn’t tell the whole story, and Donoho’s 25-0 win over Pleasant Valley on Friday night at the Falcons’ Lentz Field is a perfect example.
For the Falcons, the team came together after the coaching staff has preached unity since last season's end. But, on the other side of the ball, penalties cost a young band of Raiders the opportunity to keep themselves in the game.
“We’ve been preaching chemistry, and family and love for each other for months,” Donoho coach Mark Sanders said. “I think it started clicking tonight and they understood that we can be something special.”
No one took that more to heart than the Falcons quarterback Ridge Hopkins.
Hopkins kept his team motivated by running up and down the sideline after a score to keep the Falcon’s intensity level up.
“For a while, (Hopkins) didn’t know how important his voice was,” Sanders said. “I told him pretty much, ‘Everybody’s looking at you.’ I think he’s starting to understand that’s where he needs to be.”
Hopkins also did his part on the field to keep his team in the game by breaking off runs of 26 or 11 yards to rejuvenate drives that were about to stall.
The senior had a hand in four of Donoho’s five touchdowns and finished with 163 passing yards and 56 rushing yards.
For Pleasant Valley, youthful inexperience is going to be a growing pain for the Raiders.
“There’s a lot of these kids, this is the first time they’ve ever played on Friday night,” Pleasant Valley Head Coach Johnathan Nix said. “We did some things good, we moved the ball, but we just couldn’t finish in the red zone.”
Pleasant Valley moved the ball well, accumulating 270 offensive yards, but 45 penalty yards gave the Raiders an unfavorable outcome.
On the Raiders’ second drive, Zeke Curvin and Zeke Johnson both found the end zone. However, holding calls nullified the scores and loss of downs led to Pleasant Valley turning the ball over on downs.
“I really think that hurt us bad,” Nix said. “We tried to fix it … and it’s going to take some time to grow (in those) situations. But I’m proud of the kids for not quitting and continuing to fight.”
What to know
—Logan Melton scored two receiving touchdowns and had 57 receiving yards for Donoho.
—Eric Tolson scored two receiving touchdowns and had 41 receiving yards.
—Grant Steed scored a rushing touchdown and ran for 47 yards.
—Lucas Eilliott and Judson Billings both caught an interception for the Falcons.
—Johnson ran for 81 yards and caught an interception for Pleasant Valley.
—Curvin ran for 73 yards.
—Brandon Maye rushed for 52 yards.
—Luke Cramer caught an interception.
Who said
—Sanders on the game: “The score doesn’t really indicate how physical and tough that game was. When we went up 19-0, I was worried (Pleasant Valley) could come back at any second.”
—Nix on Johnson: "The last time he played football was in junior high. He’s creasing in there … his vision is going to get better and better.”
Next up
—Donoho (1-0) travels to White Plains, while Pleasant Valley (0-1) hosts West End.