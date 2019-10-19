PELL CITY — Following Friday night's comfortable road win at Victory Christian 42-12, the Falcons have assured themselves a spot in the playoffs. They can lock down the second seed and a home playoff game with a win over Appalachian at home next week.
“It was a huge team win for us tonight," Donoho coach Mark Sanders said. "It was one of those nights where a lot of things were clicking and came together for us at one time, particularly in the second half. I felt like we had a balanced attack all night and I am extremely proud of the effort and execution we gave.”
Donoho opened the first series of the game with a time-consuming drive that included a big run from Rod Elston of 32 yards and a couple of impressive catches from Cooper Montgomery and Amarion Smedley. Elston finished the drive with a 1-yard TD run with 5:21 to go in the quarter. Ethan Miles-Jamison made the first of his six extra point attempts to make it 7-0.
The second quarter opened with a touchdown-saving pass break up by Grant Steed for the Falcons. The Lions came up empty following a missed field goal attempt with 11:42 in the quarter.
On Donoho’s next possession, Steed came up huge again. This time, he was on the receiving end of a 33-yard strike from quarterback Ridge Hopkins for a touchdown. Steed’s highlight reel reception gave Donoho a 14-0 lead following the extra point. Victory had a nice drive going on their next possession until Dalton Nelson came up with a huge sack on third down.
The second half didn't start well for Victory. Reed Williamon picked off a pass and returned it for 25 yards setting up an Elston 12-yard touchdown run with 10:57 in the third. The Lions quickly went three-and-out, giving Donoho the ball right back. Hopkins scored on a quarterback keeper with 2:37 in the third from the 1-yard line to make it 28-0. Following a big gain from Lee Yeager, the Lions turned the ball over on a bad snap. Donoho capitalized again on a Smedley 15-yard touchdown reception to make the score 35-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Victory Christian struck first in the fourth quarter when Lee Yeager took a handoff for 33-yards making the score 35-6 following a failed extra point. Yeager was a bright spot for the Lions and finished the game with two touchdowns and 136 yards rushing on the night. Reed Williamon scored again for the Falcons with 4:47 to play. The Lions crossed the goal line in the final seconds to make it 42-12.
What to know
—Donoho finished with 338 yards, including 189 rushing. Hopkins completed 11 of 13 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. lston led the Falcons with 130 yards on the ground on just 19 carries. He also accounted for two touchdowns.
—The Falcons' defense was strong all night led by Reid Williamon, who had nine tackles and one interception. Andrew Harris, Edwin Connell, Dalton Nelson, Conner Goodson, and Payne Golden all had multiple tackles and big stops for losses all night.
Who said
—Donoho wide receiver Grant Steed on the game: “Our secondary prepared all week to play man the entire game. We prepared and executed the entire game. We locked them down.”
—On the finger-tip touchdown reception, Steed said: “I’m just glad Coach called that play.”
Next up
—Donoho (6-1, 4-1 Class 1A, Region 5) will play Appalachian at home next week to finish region play before a final non-region match-up at Woodland on Nov. 1.