Donoho entered the 2019 season with just three home games on its schedule.
The Falcons ensured they would have at least one more Friday night with a 51-6 victory over Appalachian at Lentz Field. Donoho's victory locked up second place in Class 1A, Region 5, which clinched home field for the first round of the state playoffs.
Donoho (7-1, 5-1) finished behind Spring Garden. Appalachian (6-4, 3-3) needed a win Friday to take second from the Falcons.
Sophomore Ridge Hopkins led the Donoho offense with 177 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak.
His first touchdown throw came with a bit of luck. Hopkins tossed the ball towards the end zone where it was batted into the air by an Appalachian defender. The ball found its way into the arms of Kam Thomas for a 16-yard Donoho touchdown.
Hopkins later completed a 21-yard touchdown strike to Reid Williamon and a 14-yarder to Amari Smedley. Smedley’s catch was particularly impressive as he went up to grab a jump ball over an Appalachian defender in the corner of the end zone.
When asked about Hopkins’ performance, Donoho coach Mark Sanders said, "He’s progressively gotten better all year long. That’s what I was hoping out of him.”
What to know
—Smedley got Donoho’s night started off right. On the Falcons’ third offensive play of the game, he took a handoff from Hopkins and sprinted 63 yards for a touchdown. Smedley finished the game with three carries for 78 yards and two catches for 45.
—Donoho’s Rod Elston didn’t find the end zone Friday night, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t plenty effective. The senior running back finished with 15 carries for 157 yards and caught three passes for 26.
—Williamon led the Falcons in receiving with three catches for 63 yards. He also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.
—Conner Goodson scored Donoho’s final points of the night on a 9-yard touchdown run. He carried five times for 25 yards.
—Donoho’s defense held Appalachian to just six points and came away with five turnovers. Elston and Smedley each had an interception and the Falcons recovered three fumbles, two by Edwin Connell and one by Jase Alderman. Donoho also recorded a safety when a bad snap forced Appalachian’s punter out of the back of the end zone.
Who said
—Sanders on Elston’s performance: “When you look at him, you won’t think, ‘Man this kid is really strong.’ But he is exceptionally strong. He did a great job tonight. Any time he touches the ball you gotta watch out. He’s a special player and he’s all over the place.”
—Sanders on Donoho spreading the ball around on offense: “It’s good when you can get a lot of touches by a lot of different guys. I want to say both of our receivers had catches, and I think everybody that plays in our backfield touched the ball tonight. So that’s a good feeling.”
—Sanders on Donoho’s defense: “Defense wins championships. That’s what they always say for a reason. We’re going to keep leaning on them to make great plays.”
Next up
—Donoho (7-1, 5-1 Class 1A, Region 5) closes out regular-season play next Friday when it travels to Woodland.