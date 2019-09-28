FAYETTE — Reid Williamon accounted for 180 yards in total offense, and Donoho rallied from behind to beat Berry Fayette 17-14 on Friday.
The Falcons, coming off a 16-12 loss to Spring Garden in a key 1A, Region 5 game a week before, bounced back to improve to 4-1 headed into an open date.
Donoho outgained Berry 330 yards to 190, including 255 yards rushing. Williamon’s night included a 6-yard touchdown run and conversion run to put Donoho up 14-7 at 2:45 of the third quarter.
Amari Smedley account for 75 total yards and accounted for two key turnovers on defense. He had an interception and caused a fumble, recovered by Dalton Nelson, to end the game, after Berry drove to Donoho’s 39-yard line.