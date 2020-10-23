Prep football: Determination lifts Saks into the playoffs

SAKS — Battling for the fourth playoff spot out of Class 3A, Region 5, Saks head coach Jonathan Miller knew his seniors were going to step up in their final regular-season matchup to fight for one more game.
He knew it was going to be a hard contest, but the junior class would also step up to make sure that happened.
“We knew we were going to get (Hokes Bluff’s) best effort,” Miller said, “and they were going to get ours. I knew what I was going to get out of my seniors, and the junior class had their backs. I saw a lot of determination, heart and effort out of those guys.”
That determination propelled Saks to an early lead that it didn't give up, eventually topping Hokes Bluff 28-7 and picking up the region’s final playoff spot.
“Our team just had a will to win tonight,” Miller said. “we weren’t going to be denied.”
Saks beats Hokes Bluff 28-7 to pickup the 4th playoff spot in Class 3A, Region 5. pic.twitter.com/DA7eGtsNCC— Timothy Cash (@TimothyDCash) October 24, 2020
Junior quarterback Sean Parnell led the Wildcats’ offense, rushing for 163 yards in the matchup.
His first touchdown came on an 11-yard run in the game’s opening drive.
“I could tell (Parnell) wanted to win,” Miller said. “He ran the football though and came up big for the offense."
Parnell’s second touchdown came midway through the fourth quarter on a 27-yard keeper.
“Coach said that the offense was going to be run through me,” Parnell said. “If I’m making good plays then everybody is going to be cheered up and make good plays.”
Down by 14, the Eagles offense looked to get moving in the third when quarterback Connor Faulkner scored on a one-yard run to cut the score to 14-7. Rickey Garrett thwarted the Eagles' dreams, however, when he caught the first of two interceptions to keep Hokes Bluff from scoring again.
What to know
—Jaylon Cunningham ran for 91 yards and scored a touchdown.
—Will Mixson ran for 60 yards and scored a touchdown.
—Patrick Williams and Garrett both scored a two-point conversion.
—Jordan Cosper recovered a fumble.
Who said
—Garrett on making the playoffs: “From the beginning of the season, coach Miller said we were going to have a hard time with back-to-back games against (Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee), but he told us to overcome it and we’d be a better team by the end of the season.”
—Miller on Saks’ performance: “We told our kids to be themselves. We didn’t need them to be superman, but if they had a chance to make a play then make it. That’s what our whole team did.”
Next up
—Saks (7-3) gets a bye week before heading into the first round of the playoffs. Hokes Bluff (4-5) returns home to host Sardis.