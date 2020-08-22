Prep football: Defense sets tone early for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Like Chucky from the horror movie “Child’s Play,” Jacksonville’s defense was ruthless Friday night in a season-opening 48-0 romp over St. John Paul II.
Omarion “Peanut” Adams, who held a Chucky doll in the postgame huddle, set the tone early, sacking quarterback Luke Mayo on the Falcons’ second offensive possession. That became a theme, as Golden Eagle defenders made a living in the opposing backfield.
“Our defense played lights out tonight,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said.
Jacksonville’s defense held St. John Paul II to minus-24 yards in the first half and minus-six for the game.
St. John Paul II’s primary ball carrier, Angelo Hunter, finished with just 25 yards on 25 carries. Mayo had minus-23 yards rushing and completed just 2 of 9 passes for 12 yards.
The Golden Eagles defense recorded two safeties. The first came when Drew Pridgen stuffed Hunter in the end zone, and the second when Mayo had to dive on a bad snap that sailed over his head. Jacksonville also forced two turnovers as Jaylen Prater recovered a fumble and Dreylan Fomby intercepted a pass.
What to know
—Jacksonville also had a big night on special teams. It scored its first touchdown of the season when Fomby dove on a ball in the end zone after a bad snap sailed over the punter’s head. Adams opened the second half by returning a kickoff approximately 90 yards for a touchdown. Even kicker Mason Terrell had a nice night, making a 33-yard field goal and connecting on five of six extra points.
—A season after running back Ron Wiggins led the Golden Eagles to the Class 4A state championship game wearing No. 4, Jacksonville introduced a new No. 4 and a new-look offense. Jim Ogle donned the number and let passes fly with regularity. He finished the game 13-for-23 for 99 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Adams. He did a nice job spreading the ball around, completing at least one pass to seven different receivers.
—Jacksonville didn’t go away from the running game completely. Jae’Taj Morris finished with 11 carries for 121 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 22 yards. The Golden Eagles’ final touchdown also came on the ground when backup quarterback Alex Mullins scored from 31 yards out.
Who said
—Adams on his kickoff return: “I told my coach, he was like, ‘This your last time going in on defense, so you better enjoy it.’ So I said, ‘Coach, I’m about to return it if they kick to me, since you wanna take me out.’ They kicked it to me, and I had to take it back.”
—Smith on Ogle: “That’s his first start at quarterback. He’s a ninth-grader. You know, he’s so poised. He’s just mature for his age, knows the game really well, he’s grown up around it his whole life. He did a really good job getting the ball out, and our receivers did a good job.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (1-0) travels to Alexandria for the annual rivalry game between the two schools.