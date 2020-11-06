Prep football: Defense gives Ohatchee a critical lift at Lauderdale County

ROGERSVILLE — Ohatchee’s defense has a way of going unnoticed … until the Indians need it.
Wyatt Kole Reaves’ back-to-back sacks with the Ohatchee’s first-round playoff game hanging in the balance keyed a game-saving stop, and Brock England’s interception closed it as the Indians eliminated Lauderdale County 28-14 on Friday.
Ohatchee (10-1) advanced to face Winfield, which eliminated Sylvania.
“This is the playoffs,” Reaves said. “We knew it was win or go home.”
Ohatchee’s move back up to Class 3A this season brought more of the same. All but one of the Indians’ regular-season victories came by 20 points or more.
Defense came up with arguably the Indians’ biggest play of the season when Aiden Simpson deflected then intercepted a pass to set up a touchdown in their 20-15 victory at Piedmont.
Ohatchee had enough explosive offense on Friday. Eli Ennis touchdown runs of 53 and 40 yards and his 19-yard touchdown pass to Trey Pesnell wound up being all the Indians needed.
Ennis rushed for 183 yards and accounted for 202 yards total offense.
Running back Noah Fuller started Ohatchee’s scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run, and he finished it with a conversion run.
Fuller rushed for 53 yards for the game.
On this night, however, Ohatchee would need its defense to protect a 20-14 lead in the fourth quarter, after Lauderdale County recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 39-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Lauderdale County advanced to midfield with a first down, but a procedure penalty backed them up 5 yards. That’s when Ohatchee dialed up consecutive stunts for Reaves.
“That guy is a ball player,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “He does a fabulous job in the middle. He plays both ways, and our guys are tired tonight.”
Reaves, a junior middle linebacker, got through both times, sacking Lauderdale County quarterback Eric Fuqua on back-to-back plays for losses of 7 and 6 yards.
“We called my stunt, and I saw that guard pull,” Reaves said. “The defensive line did a great job of taking that man so I wasn’t blocked.”
Fuqua completed a short third-down pass to Devin Word, but the Tigers had to punt. Ohatchee got the ball back with 7:02 left and drove 70 yards for Ennis’ touchdown pass to Pesnell and Fuller’s conversion run with 1:43 to play.
“The back-to-back sacks stopped their momentum,” Martin said. “Then what about that last offensive drive.
“The offense answered the bell after the defense did. I’m really proud of those guys.”
England ended Lauderdale County’s last-gasp drive, reading a halfback throwback to Daniel White and picking it off.
“I say this all of the time,” Martin said. “People can say what they want about us offensively. Obviously, we have a good offense, but we have 10 wins today because we have a great defense.”
Ohatchee built a 14-0 lead on Fuller’s 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Ennis’ 53-yard breakaway in the second, but Lauderdale County answered. Fuqua’s 1-yard sneak brought the Tigers within 14-7 at halftime.
Ennis’ 40-yard run made it a 20-7 cushion in the third quarter, but Fuqua struck again, with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Hammell to make it a one-score game again.
That set up Ohatchee’s defensive heroics, followed by a flash of offense. Pesnell broke wide open on a post and caught Ennis’ perfect lead.
“We knew that it was towards the end, and we kept running it,” Ennis said. “We knew that giving them the fake was going to make everybody come up, and they did.”