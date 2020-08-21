Prep football: Defense carries Saks in second half

SAKS — The Saks defense posted a second-half shutout as the Wildcats rallied to knock off the Sylvania Rams 24-14 at home Friday night.
Saks held the Rams to just 73 yards of offense and forced two fumbles against a squad that made the playoffs a year ago.
Sylvania quarterback Brody Smith was accurate on 11 of 12 passes for 108 yards and two touchdown passes in the first half, but completed only 3 of 12 in the second half.
“Our kids were just nervous in the first half. I could see it in their eyes, which was to be expected somewhat,” Saks head coach Jonathan Miller said. "Once we got through their first half scoring drives, we settled down on defense and I was very proud of how our guys responded.”
The Wildcats are now 74-22 under Miller as he starts his ninth year at the helm. His teams have always been strong on the defensive side of the ball, while piling up a lot of points on offense. The defense slipped to giving up 28 points a game last year, but look to be back to that defense that is more stingy.
It was a wild first half, with the Rams scoring book-end touchdowns at the beginning and the end of the half, with the Wildcats scoring two touchdowns of their own in between.
Smith’s two touchdown passes were of 20 yards to Keanon Wilbanks and 4 yards to Sawyer Hughes. The latter came with just 25 seconds left in the half to give the Rams a 14-12 halftime lead.
Saks put together three long drives in between the Ram scores. The first one ended with an interception in the end zone, and after a Ram fumble, the Wildcats fumbled it back at the 2-yard line.
Wildcats running back Will Mixon exploded on a 65- yard run with 9:04 in the second quarter to put Saks on the board. He added a 4-yard run three minutes later and the Wildcats led 12-7.
Parnell had a 40-yard run and completed a 42-yard pass to Jalen McCants in the first half.
What to know
—Jashun Protho had seven tackles, while Rickey Garrett and Jordan Cosper each had five to lead the Wildcats, who held the Rams to 76 yards rushing on 33 carries.
—On offense, Saks churned up the yards in the second half as quarterback Sean Parnell broke several tackles in a 52-yard third quarter touchdown run. Garrett added a 27 yard fourth- quarter touchdown run.
—Parnell passed for 77 yards and ran for 127 yards in the game. Mixson added 69 yards and Garrett had 60 yards on the ground.
Who said
—Miller on Mixson and Parnell: “I thought that Mixson had some nice touchdown runs that were big for us and that Parnell played a solid game for us.“
—Miller on what's ahead: "We have got a really tough road our first six games this year.”
Next up
—Saks will be at home next week as the Talladega Tigers come to town.