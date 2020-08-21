Prep football: COVID-19 is the MVP so far, but there's still football to be played

There’s a reason to pick preseason all-star teams. It gives as complete a picture as possible of players to watch.
There’s a reason not to pick preseason players of the year. The year hasn’t happened yet.
Who knew, in August of 2018, that Rontarius Wiggins would become what he became three months and more than 2,000 yards later? It was his first season as Jacksonville’s starting tailback.
Who knew, in August of 2019, that a player-of-the-year choice would swell from a clear frontrunner, Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas, to a three-player debate? Jack Hayes, a freshman and Piedmont’s first-year starting quarterback, was destined to become state finals MVP, and Jett Smith hadn’t led Wellborn from 5-5 to 12-2 in a year.
We’ll still pick a preseason player of the year for 2020, however. His exploits have gone viral.
He’s No. 19 … COVID-19.
He changed the entire preseason, while creating suspense over whether there’d be a season.
He has every opponent scared he can still end their season.
He has every coach scheming for him, hoping to manage his impact. It seems we can’t stop him. We can only hope to contain him.
He’s changed the look of the game we know as high school football, right down to the coin toss.
Assuming COVID-19 allows a full season of high school football in Alabama, no one questions his ability to impact a game that fans, players and coaches in Calhoun County love, and impact it in the most bottom-line way.
“The team that can handle injuries and stay as healthy as possible will be the team that, I think, wins the state championship,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “I think there are going to be more factors than just having the best team this year.”
To be clear, the 2020 season is starting on time, with games this weekend. The teams whose school systems allowed them to play are playing, and that’s most teams in Alabama.
But get ready for upheaval. Get ready for positive tests and quarantines, and hope they don’t hit your favorite team before the wrong region or playoff game.
Don’t be shocked to see more than the normal injuries. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down team activities from mid-March to June 1, impacting preseason strength and conditioning.
Expect the game to look less than sharp. Teams had no spring practice and no 7-on-7 tournaments.
Piedmont puts on Calhoun County’s biggest 7-on-7 each year with the Piedmont Passing Camp. It didn’t happen this year, a fact that will impact teams that normally use it to sharpen their passing game and passing defense.
Remember Hayes? He threw for 2,424 yards and 41 touchdowns with just eight interceptions last season. He and his merry band of receivers, most of whom return this season, didn’t have the same offseason in 2020.
“I think Jack would tell you right now, he’s not as sharp as he’d like to be,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said as the Bulldogs approached their Aug. 21 jamboree against Geraldine.
Players have gone through lots of COVD-19 training this preseason, designed to keep them masked and distant from each other when not in contact drills or scrimmaging. Coaches have changed routines to manage what groups come through facilities and when.
Steve Smith said Piedmont has used a 6-foot piece of PVC pipe to teach social distancing on the sideline.
Teams often designate a get-back coach, who keeps eager players from testing the patience of side judges. COVID-19 might have created the spread-out coach.
Fans going to games this season will see a much wider players box, stretching from one 10-yard line to the other. It used to stretch between the 25s but grew 30 yards.
Coaches expect breakdowns in sideline discipline, however.
“We’re going to be doing the best we can,” Steve Smith said, “but if we’re in the final two minutes, and we’re first and goal down on the 5-yard line on one end of the field, and it’s the potential go-ahead touchdown, I don’t see kids fighting for that spot at the 10, all the way on the other end.”
Fans will also see each team send just one player out for the coin toss, not a team of captains, and wait through longer timeouts.
Fans will also need to wear a mask for entry to most stadiums, and expect public-address announcements about social distancing.
Some school systems might limit the number of tickets sold for each game, and fans might find tickets to road games harder to get. It depends on the size of the stadium and the caution level of each local school system.
It’s all because of an unwanted player, but hard-to-stop player, named COVID-19. His impact will show under every set of Friday night lights and keep some lights dark.
He’ll keep coaches managing dozens of assistants, players and managers carefully. He’ll keep them worried about more than game planning and the next play call.
One positive test can change the course of a season, never mind potentially greater injury worries.
“Everybody probably practices two quarterbacks, but we’re trying to get three ready,” Steve Smith said. “You could have one with COVID and another one with a high ankle sprain, and now you’re going into a huge game with your third guy.”
The best hope for all of this? That COVID-19 won’t be the postseason player of the year.
All involved must run a scary gauntlett.
“Every day, it’s almost like you’re waiting for something to happen,” Weaver coach Justin Taylor said. “I tell people, we’re going down the road a hundred miles per hour. We know the road may end, but we don’t know where it’s going to end.
“It’s probably going to jump on us, just like that, or we’ll go all the way to the end.”
Class 4A-6A preseason All-Calhoun County football team
OFFENSE
QB: Trey Higgins, Oxford, 6-3, 185, Sr.
QB: Jaden Chatman, White Plains, 5-11, 175, Sr.
RB: Ronnie Royal, Alexandria, 5-11,175, Fr.
RB: Jae-Taj Morris, Jacksonville, 5-6, 165, Jr.
WR: Roc Taylor, Oxford, 6-3, 205, Jr.
WR: Mondrecko Thompson, Anniston, 5-10, 165, Sr.
TE: Grady Trantham, Alexandria, 6-3, 200, Sr.
OL: Brandon Kirksey, Oxford, 6-5, 330, Sr.
OL: Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston, 6-3, 270, So.
OL: Drew Brown, Alexandria, 5-9, 260, Sr.
OL: Bradyn Joiner, Oxford, 6-1, 300, So.
OL: Jacob McCulley, Alexandria, 6-0, 205, Sr.
K: Cleat Forrest, Alexandria, 5-11, 100, 8th
ATH: Antonio Ross, Alexandria, 6-1, 170, So.
ATH: Javais McGhee, Alexandria, 5-11, 152, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL: Jabree Ford, Oxford, 6-3, 210, Sr.
DL: Lindsey Smedley, Anniston, 5-10, 250, So.
DL: Jaylon Logan, Alexandria, 6-0, 260, Sr.
DL: Jaylon Prater, Jacksonville, 6-3, 200, Sr.
LB: Tavares Elston, Oxford, 5-11, 185, Jr.
LB: Jackson Moses, Jacksonville, 6-0, 180, Sr.
LB: Omarion Adams, Jacksonville, 5-10, 170, Sr.
LB: Chanceton Holifield, Oxford, 6-1, 190, Sr.
DB: Khalil Williams, White Plains, 6-1, 150, Sr.
DB: Trequon Fegans, Oxford, 6-2, 180, Jr.
DB: Delvon Fegans, Oxford, 6-0, 180, Sr.
DB: Dreylan Fomby, Jacksonville, 5-10, 175, Sr.
P: James Ogle, Jacksonville, 6-0, 160, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Alexandria: Dakari Garrett, Travis Chastain, Wesley Wright, Ethan Barnes.
Anniston: Antonio Kite, Deveon Coffer, Kentrez Hunt, Bryson Heath, Devion Harris, Devin Holder, Marion Embry, Mikelin Carmichael, Brandon Roberts, Jaylen Lewis, Kevontae Davis, Deorderick Searcy, Tahi Swink, Stefan Traylor.
Jacksonville: Quintavius Long, Emun Young, Wilson Boothe, Jayden Zapata, Jacob Zachary, Dayvon Burton, Mason Terrell.
Oxford: Kyle Pilkington, Rod Elston, Warren Britt, Keeshon Siaosi, Miguel Mitchell, Kevin Titi, R.J. Taylor, Jordan Dobbins.
White Plains: Brody Baker, Quin Wilson, Carson Tyree, Carson Wright, Tyler Daniel, Garrett Wilson, Hayden Howard, Jackson Arnold, Brandon Hahm.
Class 1A-3A preseason All-Calhoun County football team
OFFENSE
QB: Jack Hayes, Piedmont, 5-11, 185, So.
RB: Elijah Johnson, Piedmont, 6-1, 220, Jr.
RB: Calvin Spinks, Wellborn, 5-6, 155, Jr.
WR: Austin Estes, Piedmont, 5-9, 155, Jr.
WR: Max Hanson, Piedmont, 5-9, 150, So.
TE: Tavaris Berry, Wellborn, 6-1, 220, Jr.
OL: Greg King, Ohatchee, 6-3, 260, Sr.
OL: Damon Parr, Pleasant Valley, 6-6, 280, Jr.
OL: Hayden Young, Piedmont, 6-0, 220, Sr.
OL: Kaden Goodwin, Wellborn, 6-3, 260, Sr.
OL: Brayden Dempsey, Wellborn, 5-10, 230, Jr.
K: Brandon Morales, Wellborn, 5-9, 215, Jr.
ATH: Jett Smith, Wellborn, 5-11, 170, Sr.
ATH: Eli Ennis, Ohatchee, 5-11, 160, Jr.
ATH: Noah Fuller, Ohatchee, 6-0, 160, Sr.
ATH: Amari Smedley, Donoho, 6-1, 180, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL: Sean Smith, Piedmont, 6-1, 225, Sr.
DL: Jaden Cantrell, Piedmont, 6-1, 260, Sr.
DL: Keyonte Curry, Wellborn, 5-10, 175, Sr.
DL: Aiden Simpson, Ohatchee, 5-11, 205, Sr.
LB: Wyatt Reaves, Ohatchee, 6-0, 210, Jr.
LB: Logan Brooks, Wellborn, 5-10, 175, Sr.
LB: Landon Smart, Piedmont, 6-1, 200, Jr.
LB: Brody Epps, Piedmont, 5-11, 180, So.
DB: Jakari Foster, Piedmont, 6-1, 180, Jr.
DB: Jalen McCants, Saks, 5-11, 160, Jr.
DB: Christian Figueroa, Wellborn, 5-9, 170, Sr.
DB: Andruw Sanders, Pleasant Valley, 5-8, 135, Sr.
ATH: Grant Steed, Donoho, 5-9, 165, Jr.
ATH: Caleb Ramsey, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, 170, Jr.
P: Taylor Thompson, Weaver, 6-1, 170, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Donoho: Ridge Hopkins, Connor Goodson, Judson Billings, Spencer Wigley.
Ohatchee: Payton Duncan, Trey Pesnell, Konnor Baswell, Brock England.
Pleasant Valley: Hunter Sallee, Jake Upton, Jackson Stubbs, Justin Winningham, Braydon Maye, Tekoma Crump.
Piedmont: Jack Tolbert, Steven Raney, Noah Reedy, Coleman Reid, Jadon Calhoun.
Saks: Sean Parnell, C.J. Gresham, Rickey Garrett, Elijah Bush, Tre Bolton.
Weaver: Armane Burton, Jackson Williams, Richard Knowlton, Brendyn Knight.
Wellborn: Tiquan Thomas, Tanner McQueen, Tae Traylor.