Prep football: COVID-19 forces Jacksonville to forfeit next two games

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville High School must forfeit Friday’s non-region football game at Piedmont and next week’s key 4A, Region 4 game at Handley because of COVID-19, the school announced this morning.
“On Monday, September 21, 2020, a Jacksonville High School Virtual Academy student who is a varsity football player tested positive for COVID-19,” said the school’s statement, posted to the Jacksonville City Schools Facebook page. “As a result, additional players were identified as close contacts.
“To maintain the safety of the student-athletes, Jacksonville High School’s game with Piedmont High School on September 25th and the game with Handley High School on October 2nd have been canceled.”
The Jacksonville Board of Education on Monday announced that “an individual in the 10th grade tested positive for COVID-19,” and that contact tracing ensued. Tracing snagged enough football players to force the Golden Eagles to forfeit the next two games, Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said Tuesday.
Quarantine does not affect the whole team, Smith said, and some team activities will continue for players not affected.
“We’ll still carry on the best we can,” he said. “We’re just not able to play. From a safety concern, we wouldn’t be able to put what we needed out there.”
No other sports program at the school is affected.
Piedmont will lose the second game in as many weeks to COVID-19 forfeits, both home games. Weaver had to forfeit its game at Piedmont and this week’s scheduled game against Armuchee (Ga.) High School because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Piedmont could not find a replacement opponent for Weaver. Piedmont coach and athletics director Steve Smith did not immediately answer a message inquiring about the program’s next move, after the Jacksonville forfeit.
A positive test requires the affected player to quarantine for two weeks and go through a five-day acclimation period before returning to action. Players snagged by tracing are out for two weeks.
Jacksonville’s forfeits make it six games involving schools from Calhoun County to be affected by COVID-19 this season. Weaver had the two forfeits, and Donoho rescheduled its season-opener against Pleasant Valley and forfeited its home opener against White Plains.
Jacksonville’s forfeit to Handley likely will cost the Golden Eagles a shot at the Region 4 title. The Golden Eagles (4-1, 3-0 region) and Tigers (2-0, 2-0) were on course to reach their game unbeaten in region play.
The forfeits are not Jacksonville’s first bout with COVID-19 this season. Tests and tracing kept players out of the Golden Eagles’ games against Alexandria, Anniston and White Plains.
“Contact tracing and all of that stuff gets you sometimes, and it got us,” Smith said. “For the safety of everybody involved, it was best to do that.”