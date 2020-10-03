You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Complete state-wide Friday night scoreboard

Football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

This weekend's high school football scores:

Thursday's and Friday’s Results

CLASS 7A

Albertville 1, Huntsville 0, forfeit

Auburn 29, Central-Phenix City 28

Austin 25, Grissom 23

Baker 31, Murphy 14

Colquitt County (GA) 63, Dothan 27, corrected

Daphne 42, Alma Bryant 22

Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6

Hoover 29, Hewitt-Trussville 28

James Clemens 1, Florence 0, forfeit

Oak Mountain 48, Spain Park 17

Prattville 35, Enterprise 28

Smiths Station 35, Jeff Davis 14

Sparkman 31, Bob Jones 0

Thompson 38, Vestavia Hills 9

Tuscaloosa County 26, Gadsden City 23

CLASS 6A

Arab 1, Pell City 0, forfeit

Athens 19, Hartselle 7

Blount 38, Robertsdale 20

Briarwood Christian 42, Shades Valley 19

Buckhorn 51, Columbia 0

Carver-Montgomery 20, Lee-Montgomery 15

Chelsea 56, Woodlawn 0

Citronelle 22, Gulf Shores 20

Clay-Chalkville 1, Jackson-Olin 0, forfeit

Cullman 21, Decatur 10

Eufaula 44, Valley 13

Fort Payne 41, Scottsboro 34

Helena 1, Chilton County 0, forfeit

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 21

Homewood 15, Huffman 8

McAdory 35, Brookwood 13

McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Baldwin County 9

Minor 38, Jasper 17

Muscle Shoals 1, Hazel Green 0, forfeit

Opelika 49, Russell County 7

Park Crossing 22, Sidney Lanier 6

Paul Bryant 12, Bessemer City 0

Pelham 34, Wetumpka 18

Southside-Gadsden 54, Springville 41

Spanish Fort 24, Saraland 21

Stanhope Elmore 35, Calera 27

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 56, Hayden 7

Andalusia 42, Headland 0

B.C. Rain 25, LeFore 20

Central, Clay County 46, Talladega 7

Corner 35, Lincoln 33

East Limestone 20, Lawrence County 13

Fairview 33, Boaz 21

Faith Academy 28, UMS-Wright 21 (OT)

Guntersville 64, Sardis 0

Leeds 17, Center Point 14

Lee-Huntsville 36, Brewer 25

Marbury 35, Sipsey Valley 10

Parker 41, John Carroll Catholic 20

Pike Road 50, Charles Henderson 0

Pleasant Grove 1, Fairfield 0, forfeit

Ramsay 52, Carver-Birmingham 12

Rehobeth 19, Greenville 16

Russellville 41, Ardmore 3

Selma 46, Jemison 19

Shelby County 17, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

St. Clair County 35, Moody 14

St. Paul’s Episcopal 42, Satsuma 15

Sylacauga 1, Elmore County 0, forfeit

Tallassee 57, Beauregard 20

Wenonah 28, Cordova 21

West Point 35, Crossville 27

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 49, Ashford 14

American Christian 54, Holt 19

Anniston 48, White Plains 42

Bibb County 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Central-Florence 56, West Morgan 28

Cherokee County 28, Munford 26

Dale County 14, Bullock County 12

Dallas County 1, Sumter Central 0, forfeit

DAR 1, St. John Paul Catholic II 0, forfeit

Deshler 21, Wilson 0

Dora 39, Fultondale 27

Etowah 31, Good Hope 20

Geneva 26, Straughn 21

Haleyville 27, Hamilton 18

Handley 1, Jacksonville 0, forfeit

Madison Academy 1, Randolph 9, forfeit

Madison County 27, North Jackson 18

Mobile Christian 44, Lighthouse Christian (MS) 7

Montevallo 29, West Blocton 28

Northside 21, Fayette County 6

Oak Grove 49, Curry 36

Oneonta 56, Hanceville 24

Priceville 57, Rogers 35

Saint James 42, B.T. Washington 14

Vigor 19, Escambia County 0

West Limestone 29, Brooks 27

Westminster Christian 25, New Hope 21

Williamson 34, Jackson 28

W.S. Neal 1, St. Michael Catholic 0, forfeit

CLASS 3A

Childersburg 42, Beulah 14

Cottage Hill Christian 28, Chickasaw 0

Dadeville 53, Goshen 0

East Lawrence 72, Elkmont 13

Flomaton 35, Bayside 17

Fyffe 42, Plainview 12

Geraldine 48, Brindlee Mountain 6

Hokes Bluff 62, Weaver 8

Holly Pond 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

J.B. Pennington 35, Carbon Hill 12

Lauderdale County 49, Clements 16

Monroe County 1, Hale County 0, forfeit

Montgomery Catholic 13, Pike County 12

Northside Methodist 49, Cottondale (FL) 42

Oakman 33, Susan Moore 7

Ohatchee 20, Piedmont 15

Opp 34, Providence Christian 12

Phil Campbell 34, Colbert Heights 30

Saks 36, Pleasant Valley 8

Slocomb 55, New Brockton 21, corrected

Southside-Selma 46, Prattville Christian 14

Sylvania 49, Asbury 13

Thomasville 24, Greensboro 0

Trinity Presbyterian 42, Reeltown 14

T.R. Miller 59, Excel 20

Walter Wellborn 49, Glencoe 0

Wicksburg 52, Daleville 6

Winfield 28, Vinemont 18

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 32, Ariton 22

Addison 50, Cold Springs 14

B.B. Comer 24, Horseshoe Bend 16

Clarke County 1, Washington County 0, forfeit

Cleveland 42, Southeastern 20

Elba 50, Geneva County 22

Falkville 53, Section 0

G.W. Long 56, Zion Chapel 0

Isabella 56, Highland Home 26

LaFayette 21, Ranburne 14

Lamar County 19, Aliceville 18

Lanett 50, Vincent 7

Leroy 41, J.U. Blacksher 14

Lexington 13, Hatton 12

Locust Fork 1, Sand Rock 0, forfeit

Luverne 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Mars Hill Bible 42, Colbert County 14

North Sand Mountain 40, Pisgah 7

Randolph County 41, Fayetteville 0

Red Bay 40, Sheffield 20

Spring Garden 59, Gaston 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Tanner 41, Whitesburg Christian 7

Thorsby 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Westbrook Christian 44, West End 13

Winston County 1, Midfield 0

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 1, Barbour County, forfeit

Berry 36, Lynn 0

Billingsley 25, Verbena 0

Brantley 52, Samson 0

Cedar Bluff 56, Woodville 28

Decatur Heritage 47, Waterloo 20

Florala 50, Kinston 7

Fruitdale 42, McIntosh 0

Georgiana 16, Red Level 12

Hackleburg 50, Shoals Christian 15

Hubbertville 47, South Lamar 8

Jacksonville Christian 46, Alabama School/Deaf 18

J.F. Shields 1, R.C. Hatch 0, forfeit

Linden 28, Hillcrest-Evergreen 12

Marion County 43, Meek 16

McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 7

Millry 34, Marengo 22

Notasulga 35, Loachapoka 0

Phillips 53, Chedrokee 6

Pickens County 26, Brilliant 13

Ragland 20, Donoho 7

R.A. Hubbard 49, Vina 0

Sumiton Christian 12, Gaylesville 6

Sweet Water 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Valley Head 49, Appalachian 13

Victory Christian 14, Ider 12

Winterboro 48, Talladega County Central 6

Woodland 33, Wadley 6

Tags

Loading...
Loading...