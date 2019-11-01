SPRING GARDEN — Friday night, five of Spring Garden’s 30 football players chose to take the field with no sleeves on their arms, even though temperatures dropped below 45 degrees.
The cold never bothered them anyway as the Panthers extinguished the Ider Hornets 42-20 to finish the regular season 9-1 and head into next week’s state playoffs with a home game in the first round.
“We’ve been talking about it,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said when asked about the low temperatures. “It was colder at practice yesterday than it was out here tonight, just because the wind was whipping around so fierce.
“But the cold really didn’t affect them. I mean, they go out and sit in tree stands. It affected me more than them, because I like to stay in a warm house.”
Two of the quintet of sleeveless-Panther players were too busy running up and down the field all evening to be affected too much by the cold. Running back Luke Welsh had 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries, while making tackle after tackle on defense.
Quarterback Ryley Kirk also showed his immunity to the temperature as he completed 11 of 14 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried four times for 32 yards. Weston Kirk, who opted for long sleeves, rushed nine times for 82 yards and a score.
What to know
—Spring Garden’s first-string defense held Ider to only one first down in the first half Friday. The Hornets added only five more first downs in the second half, when the Panthers used backup and younger players to get them playing time.
—During the third quarter, Ider had a 12-play scoring drive that took 6:14 off the game clock and was capped by a Seth Hawkins 2-yard touchdown run. Spring Garden responded with a 16-play drive to close out the final 1:44 of the third quarter and milk the fourth-quarter clock down to 4:23.
—Spring Garden graduate and current Jacksonville State University student Savannah Byers, who appeared on NBC’s The Voice two years ago, was the first act that brought the Panthers’ faithful to its feet when she sang the Star-Spangled Banner during pre-game festivities.
Who said
—Howard on his team’s performance: “This week was about us and trying to fine tune some things heading into the playoffs. We’ve been fortunate enough to be in this situation for a while now, that we know week 10 is just an extra practice week. I feel we like we did some things well and did some things bad, that we still have to clean up.”
—Howard on recognizing before the game former Spring Garden student-athlete Colby Slayton, who died in May in a two-vehicle car accident: “We’ve already had one recognition for Colby, in our week one game, but, on senior night, make sure we recognized him, also. He was real close to everyone in this community. We recognized him on senior night tonight, but Colby is always with us and we think about Colby every day."
Next up
—Spring Garden (9-1) will host Hubbertville next week in the first round the Class 1A state playoffs.