HANDLEY — Evan Cofield attempted only nine passes but three went for touchdowns Friday night in a 43-6 home win over Childersburg.
Cofield completed 6 of 9 for 128 yards, and his scoring throws went to Devontae Houston, Dequavious Lawrence and Dylan Brooks.
Houston finished with three touchdowns, including two on the ground covering 21 and 63 yards. He rushed for 172 yards on 16 carries. He also caught two passes for 57 yards.
Montavious Meadows rushed for 48 yards on five attempts and scored one touchdown.