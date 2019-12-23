Prep football: Coaches announce all-Class 3A, Region 6 honors

Piedmont’s Steve Smith and Jack Hayes, Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Randolph County’s Nick Sims earned top awards on the All-Class 3A, Region 6 football team for 2019.
Coaches pick all-region teams. Piedmont won the region, which included Randolph County, Wellborn, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Weaver, B.B. Comer and Glencoe.
Steve Smith was the region’s coach of the year, and Jett Smith was region most valuable player. Hayes was offensive player of the year and Sims defensive player of the year.
What follows are all-region selection by team:
Piedmont: (first team) Bryson Ingram, Jakari Foster, Landon Smart, Silas Thompson, Sean Smith, Brant Deerman, Trey McFarland and Elijah Johnson; (honorable mention) Austin Estes, Brody Epps, Hayden Young, Jaden Cantrell and Malachi Jackson.
Wellborn: (first team) Dalton and Dylan Gilbert, Kentrez Hunt, Calvin Spinks, Brandon Morales and Harley Kendall; (honorable mention) Logan Hill, Kaden Goodwin, Kegan Pritchett, A’Monte Tyus.
Randolph County: (first team) Joshua Holloway, Dante Jordan, Demarcus Davis, Demarcuous Woodgett, Jonathan Prothro, Braxton Daniel and Keyshawn Garrett; (honorable mention) Noah Turner, Blake Wilson, Gauge Mitchell, Javon Smith, Syon Barnes.
Pleasant Valley: (first team) Colton East, Colby Nelson, Cole Proper and Dalton Mize; (honorable mention) Damon Parr, Jonathan Evans, Brody Phillips, Caleb Ramsey and Jake Upton.
Saks: (first team) Zay Elston, Hunter McLeod, Leonta Jones; (honorable mention) Kyle Goedde, Jalen McCants, Elijah Bush, Braylon Robinson.
Weaver: (first team) Devontae Hilliard; (honorable mention) Dalton Arnett, Cam Thornton, Taylor Thompson, Isaiah Woods.