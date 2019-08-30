SAKS — On homecoming, an injury late in the first half deflated the Saks' spirit, but a challenge by the head coach gave the Wildcats the momentum to reignite their fire in the second half.
For the second week in a row, starting quarterback Roilan Torres exited the game with a knee injury, but the Wildcats were prepared and rolled over Cleburne County 34-21, never really ever giving up control of the contest.
“We challenged our guys at halftime,” head coach Jonathan Miller said. “I’m super proud by the way they responded.”
Starting the third quarter, Saks held a slim 16-14 lead. Cleburne County, which was extremely motivated at the end of the second half, was going to get the ball to start the new half. The Wildcats forced a stop, and drove the ball 59 yards to set up Rickey Garrett with a 21-yard touchdown run.
“We got a big stop and drove the ball down and scored,” Miller said. “It was a great drive.”
The Wildcats’ defense then recovered a fumble, which led to Leonta Jones scoring his second touchdown of the night from 29 yards out.
“I just wanted to win,” Jones said. “I knew my team needed me.”
Renton Brown recovered another fumble for the Wildcats’ late in the third quarter, setting Sean Parnell up with a 10-yard quarterback keeper for the Wildcats’ final score.
Midway through the fourth, Cleburne County attempted a comeback when Reese Morrison found Hunter Cavender for a 46-yard touchdown, but Saks ran out the clock before the Tigers could capitalize on another drive. Ian McGowen scored the extra point for Cleburne County.
Saks controlled most of the first half. The Wildcats built a 16-0 lead over Cleburne county, thanks to an 88-yard punt return by Jalen McCants in the first quarter and an eight-yard rush by Leonta Jones in the second quarter. Trenton Brown and Roilan Torres both scored two-point conversions for the Wildcats.
The Tigers weren't silenced, however, coming alive just under the three-minute mark in the second quarter, managing to late scores, a 28-yard score and an 8-yard touchdown run from Sam Groce and a two-point conversion just before halftime.
What to know
—Jones led the ground game for Saks with 56 yards on six rushes.
—Saks' Will Mixon ran for 46 yards on 12 rushes.
—Garrett ran for 37 yards.
—Saks' Zay Elston got 36 yards on four receptions.
—Torres threw for 24 yards and ran for 35.
—Parnell threw for 22 yards and ran for 29.
Who said
—Jones on Parnell coming in at quarterback: “I think Sean Parnell was ready. He kind of knew that we might need him on offense, and he just stepped up and he just played a big-time role.”
—Miller on the third quarter: “We turned up the heat defensively. We just played with a little more intensity, and that’s how you’ve got to play football.”
Next up
—Saks (1-1) heads to B.B. Comer High to face the Tigers in the first road game of the season. Cleburne County (1-1) returns home to host Oneonta.