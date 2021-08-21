Prep football: Cleburne County pulls off upset of Ohatchee

HEFLIN — Cleburne County christened the new artificial surface on L.E. Bell Field in dramatic fashion Friday. The Tigers upset visiting Ohatchee 43-28.
After trailing twice early, Cleburne County scored the final three touchdowns of the first half in a nine-minute stretch of the second quarter.
Friday’s result was a sharp contrast to the outcome a year ago when Ohatchee wore down Cleburne County and won 40-13. This time, Cleburne County played an offensive unit and a defensive unit Friday and the Indians had multiple players going both ways.
Cleburne County head coach Joby Burns had committed to having fewer two-way players after last year’s 3-7 record and used multiple players in his team’s spring jamboree game. Burns said during summer 7-on-7 work he began using more players on both offense and defense. When practice began earlier this month Burns and his assistants reconsidered.
“We said we didn’t need to do that and we sort of scaled back. I think that was big. I don't think we were in great shape because we cramped a lot, too, but we were in a little better shape, I guess, than if we had done that,” Burns said.
What to know
—Cleburne County quarterback Kyler McGrinn was 9-of-14 passing for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Grey Freeman had touchdown receptions of 8 yards and 28 yards. The second came with 44.6 seconds to play before halftime and earned Cleburne County a 27-13 halftime lead. McGrinn also ran 11 times for 80 yard, including a 30-yard scoring scamper with 3:36 to go in the second quarter that broke a 13-13 tie.
—Running back Devante Cantrell led the Tigers in rushing with 111 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Beau Clay caught a 32-yard scoring pass from McGrinn with 7:44 left in the third, pushing Cleburne County ahead 33-20. Kicker Noah Morgan was 4 of 6 on extra points and booted a 30-yard field goal.
—Senior quarterback Eli Ennis scored each of Ohatchee’s four touchdowns and he ran for a two-point conversion following the fourth score. The scoring plays were runs of 26, 4, 2 and 69 yards. Ennis’ 2-yard touchdown came at 9:54 of the third quarter, after Cleburne County fumbled on the first play of the second half and Ohatchee recovered at the Tigers 17-yard line
Who said
—Ohatchee coach Scott Martin on Cleburne County’s final score of the first half with 44 seconds remaining: “They picked up the tempo on us, in the second quarter especially. That touchdown right before the second half ended hurt us. It gave them some separation. … The touchdown right before the half was a killer as far as separation."
—Burns on his team’s response after fumbling and allowing Ohatchee to close within one touchdown at 27-20: “What we preached for the second half, taking it and putting a foot on their throat , we did just the opposite. … Then to respond after that, that showed maturity, mental toughness.”
Next up
—Ohatchee entertains Anniston. Cleburne County hosts Beulah.