Prep football: Cleburne County outruns White Plains to snap three-game skid

WHITE PLAINS — After scoring 34 straight points before halftime, Cleburne County’s offensive firepower didn’t relent in a 48-13 blowout of White Plains.
“It was good to come out and get a win,” Cleburne County coach Joby Burns said. “Other than a few plays, we played really well tonight. (I’m) very pleased with the way we came out and played. I’m glad to get the win.”
The win snapped the Tigers’ three-game losing skid with their last win being their 63-23 blowout of Talladega on Sept. 2.
Cleburne County quarterback Kyler McGrinn led his team to victory after piling up 120 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in just the first half.
McGrinn also completed 6 of 10 passes for 86 yards.
“We prepared pretty (well) for this game,” McGrinn said. “We were all confident we were going to come out and get a win in this game. I try my best in these games and I try to get these other guys to follow me and do the same thing with me.”
All of Cleburne County’s scores came on the ground, with the team running for 256 yards and six touchdowns.
“We blocked well tonight, broke some tackles and hit some holes the way we were supposed to,” Burns said. “We did a good job. Our offensive line did a great job, backs ran hard, (we) didn't turn the ball over, so that’s some good things.”
White Plains quarterback Wade Thompson threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns, which was overshadowed by four interceptions that included a pick-six on the team’s first passing attempt of the game.
“We just didn’t start well,” White Plains coach Chandler Tyree said. “They played really hard, we had some things not go our way and got down too far early. They really hit us in the mouth all night long and we tried to make some adjustments. They did a really good job and I’ve got to do a better job.”
Jacob Cavender came in relief of McGrinn after the first half, passing for 32 yards and rushing for 8.
—Cleburne County forced six turnovers.
—White Plains’ Dylan Barkside recorded 151 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage.
—Cleburne County’s Rico Huguley accounted for 67 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
—Cleburne County’s Grey Freeman hauled in three receptions for 82 yards, averaging 27.3 yards a catch.
—White Plains’ Tyree on the number of turnovers: “I think we got so far behind we had to do some stuff that wasn’t in our game plan. When you’ve got to do that, you’re going to have some turnovers.”
—Cleburne County’s McGrinn on winning against a region opponent: “(This game) means a lot. This gave us a lot of positivity going into our next region games.”
—Cleburne County’s Burns on Rico Huguley’s role: “In the end, we had a lot of guys hurt and he just had to catch the ball and take the snap. He did a good job coming in and he’s done a good job for us all year long.”
—White Plains (2-5, 1-3 Class 4A, Region 4) will travel to Munford for a region game. Cleburne County (2-5, 2-2 Class 4A, Region 4) will host Handley in region play.