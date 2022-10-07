 Skip to main content
Prep football: Cleburne County outruns White Plains to snap three-game skid

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

WHITE PLAINS — After scoring 34 straight points before halftime, Cleburne County’s offensive firepower didn’t relent in a 48-13 blowout of White Plains.

“It was good to come out and get a win,” Cleburne County coach Joby Burns said. “Other than a few plays, we played really well tonight. (I’m) very pleased with the way we came out and played. I’m glad to get the win.”