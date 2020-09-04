Prep football: Cleburne County outlasts White Plains

HEFLIN — Nothing was going to spoil homecoming for Cleburne County on Friday night. Not a global pandemic, not humidity as hot as mid-day asphalt and especially not White Plains. Nothing.
Going into the Class 4A, Region 4 opener for both two teams, Heflin head coach Joby Burns had a game plan that relied on short 2- or 3-yard runs to break down the Wildcats’ defense. It took almost two quarters to start working, but it led Cleburne County to a 21-14 victory over the Wildcats.
“If we’re going to be successful,” Burns said, “that’s the kind of football we’re going to have to play.”
Midway through the second quarter, Heflin’s Andrew Adams recovered a muffed punt that set up the Tigers at the Wildcats’ 9-yard line. One play later, White Plains’ Brandon Hamn recovered a fumble on the same yard line. The recovery allowed the Wildcats to bleed almost six minutes off the game clock, but more importantly set up quarterback Jaden Chatman an 8-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. White Plains looked to hold all of the momentum.
“(Chatman) is a player,” White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree said. “He plays hard.”
Heflin got the ball back with 1:30 left in the half and with only one objective: score. With 13 seconds left in the half, Heflin's Rico Jordan found the end zone at the end of a 26-yard run. Ian McGowen gave Heflin a 7-6 lead and the momentum heading into halftime with a perfect extra-point kick.
“We’re not a quick-strike scoring team,” Burns said. “But we were able to hit some plays and execute. That was the biggest point in the game, really.”
Rustin Roberts extended the Tigers' lead with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap Heflin’s third-quarter opening drive. On their next drive, Kyler McGrinn gave Cleburne County some insurance with a 27-yard touchdown for a 21-6 lead.
“We knew we just had to keep hammering at them,” Roberts said. “We couldn’t give them the momentum back."
White Plains attempted a comeback early in the fourth quarter when Chatman connected with Wade Thompson for an 11-yard touchdown. He then found Carson Tyree in the end zone for a two-point conversion that made the game 21-14.
What to know
—Heflin's Roberts ran for 94 yards.
—Devante Cantrell ran for 50 yards.
—Matthew Brown ran for 48 yards in the win.
—McGowen made extra points.
—White Plains' Chatman threw for 108 yards and ran 107 more.
—Walker O’Steen ran for 59 yards and had 26 in receiving yards.
Who said
—Tyree on the loss: “Our kids played hard, their kids played really hard. … We’ll regroup, I’ll figure it out and do a better job as a coach and we’ll come back ready to play next week.”
Next up
—White Plains (2-1) hosts regional foe Jacksonville to try and get its season back on track. Cleburne County (2-1) makes a trip to Munford to search for its second region win.