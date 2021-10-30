Prep football: Cleburne County closes season with big win over Randolph County

HEFLIN — Junior running back Devante Cantrell scored two touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Kyler McGrinn passed for three scores and ran for another in leading Cleburne County to a 55-6 victory over visiting Randolph County on Friday.
Cleburne County‘s 17 seniors finished 5-5 after a 2-8 sophomore year and a 3-7 record as juniors in head coach Joby Burns’ rebuilding process.
“This senior bunch I’ve got right now, they are all just very high-character, high-quality kids. I’m happy for them,” Burns said afterward. “They’re going to be good husbands and fathers and citizens. They’re going to do things right.”
What to know
—Cantrell got his team’s first touchdown on a 35-yard punt return five minutes into the game. Noah Morgan, 7 of 7 on extra points, made it 7-0. Cantrell added a 23-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. Senior Brody Higgins’ interception had given Cleburne County the ball at the Randolph County 30-yard line at 3:58 of the first. Cantrell finished with 105 yards rushing on 15 carries despite playing just one series in the second half.
—Cleburne County got three short-field touchdowns in the second quarter on drives of 53, 55 and 45 yards. McGrinn scored on an 8-yard run for a 21-0 lead. His 30-yard pass to Andrew Adams was the big play of the possession. McGrinn then completed a pair of 13-yard touchdown tosses. The first went to Grey Freeman at 6:40 of the second and the second to Jaylan Groce with 1:55 to go before halftime. McGrinn’s only series of the second half ended on a 9-yard scoring strike to Beau Clay.
—McGrinn ran seven times for 56 yards and was 11 of 14 passing for 157 yards. Seven players had at least one catch. Groce caught three passes for 45 yards, Adams two for 43 and Clay two for 37.
—With his team trailing 42-0, sophomore Austin Terrell scored for Randolph County on a 56-yard run with just over 10 minutes to play. Terrell led the visitors with 79 rushing yards on 13 carries.
—The clock ran constantly in the second half. Cleburne County’s final two touchdowns came on one-play possessions. Freshman Dandrae Oneal bounced to the outside and sped 52 yards down the sideline on the next snap after Randolph County scored. Freshman Hunter Gore intercepted a pass at midfield with 55 seconds to go. Freshman Dylan McGrinn took a simple handoff 50 yards around right end on what turned out to be the final play of the game. Cleburne County never lined up for Morgan to attempt an eighth extra point.
Who said
—McGrinn on preparation for the game: “I think we really pushed ourselves this week trying to come out with a ‘W’ at the end of the season and it feels good to come out with another win.”
—Cantrell on the coming offseason: “I think winning tonight will make us want to work hard this winter and in the spring.”
Next up
—Neither team advanced to the AHSAA playoffs. Cleburne County’s 5-5 finish was its best since the 2015 region championship team went 9-3. Randolph County ended 1-9, its worst record since going 1-9 in 1989.