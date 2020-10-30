Prep football: Clay Central rallies past Handley with late TD, 2-point conversion

ROANOKE — Clay Central scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 1:05 to play in a 15-14 win at Handley on Friday night.
Clay Central never led until that conversion. Elisha McNeil scored on a 2-yard run to set up Boyd Ogles' successful 2-point pass to Carter Young.
Handley took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Evan Cofield rushed 4 yards for a touchdown. Caleb Burns kicked the extra point. Clay Central rallied for a touchdown with 4:43 to go in the third quarter when Ogles threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Davion Thomas. Clayton Yates made the extra point.
Handley went up 14-7 with 8:01 left in the final quarter. Jamerqui Lewis intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, and Burns followed with the extra point.
McNeil led Clay Central with 109 rushing yards on 23 carries. Ogles completed 7 of 20 passes for 147 yards. Yates and Thomas each caught two passes for 63 yards.
For Handley, Cofield rushed 16 times for 79 yards and completed 7 of 16 passes for 62 yards. Tae Meadows had 24 carries for 77 yards. In addition, he caught four passes for 29 yards.
Defensively, Dylan Brooks had four solo tackles and three assists. Four of his stops were behind the line.